ELKHART — A malfunctioning laminating machine at Interior Components Plus, 2300 W. Mishawaka Road, caught fire at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, creating heavy smoke in the building.
According to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department, a glue laminating machine caught fire and set off a sprinkler head. Workers attempted to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers without success. Employees then left the building.
Elkhart firefighters reached the machine and extinguished the blaze by 4:35 p.m. They then ventilated the smoke from the building.
Firefighters determined that the fire started from a malfunction in the machine, which overheated the oil and ignited the fire.
Employees were able to resume work since there was no other outside of the machine, firefighters reported.
Damage was estimated at about $50,000.
