SHIPSHEWANA — A female wearing a ski mask and wielding a machete robbed the Van Buren Hotel in Shipshewana just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
According to Shipshewana police, the suspect, described as female wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, entered the lobby of the hotel armed with a large machete. Police said the female threatened and demanded money from an employee working the front desk. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the lobby and entered a full-sized, older-model passenger car parked near the main entrance of the hotel, where a second suspect was waiting to drive away. The vehicle left the scene north on Ind. 5 from the hotel parking lot.
Police said they are not releasing any other details as the robbery remains under investigation.
Assisting the Shipshewana Police Department is the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office.
