Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 11 AM EDT Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&