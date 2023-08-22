GOSHEN — A new RV resort may be in the works near New Paris. Elkhart County Commissioners approved the request for a GPUD zone map change of a property near the intersection of C.R. 29 and C.R. 56 in Benton Township near Syracuse from A-1 to B-3 for the new potential North Trace RV Resort.
The property, near Country Meadows Manufactured Home Community, is about 45 acres, and Debrah Hughes, a representative of Surveying and Mapping LLC, said about 60% of it would become camper spaces, while 40% would be stormwater retention, open space or other uses.
There is and would remain a landscape buffer and privacy fencing on all residential sides and the campground would be professionally managed 24/7. There would be lighting, no outdoor speakers, with an office and community center, pickleball courts, a swimming pool, a park, and a maintenance garage. The idea is the brainchild of Steve Showalter, the owner of Showalter RV in Nappanee.
“People come into Elkhart County every year for service,” Showalter said. “They like to come back to Newmar and Thor and Integra. We just have a lot of things going on here and there’s not really a nice resort-style park around.”
The main access would be along C.R. 29 and would require improvements at the intersection nearby, and secondary access on C.R. 56 for maintenance only.
Hughes said the most important part of the project is water and sewer, which the town of Syracuse, having lines extending within 1,000 feet of the property, has agreed to supply.
Hughes also told commissioners that the need in the county is there, with over half a million RVs built in the county annually, but no luxury RV resorts in Elkhart County or adjacent counties, and there aren’t enough places in general for RVers in the area to stay.
“There’s a clientele of people that want that higher end resort-style experience and we just don’t have it around; so what we want to do is bring in a nice resort-style park, all paved streets, paved concrete sites, full hook-up on every site. … Once you’ve stayed in a resort like that, it’s really hard to go back to these really tight backgrounds without all the amenities you need to run your unit,” Showalter added.
Showalter also indicated that the campsites on the property won’t be offered at seasonal rates, only short-term, up to a month if someone is staying.
“We don’t want sheds; we don’t want decks," he said. "We want, when they leave, to be able to blow the side with a blower and mow and weed eat and it’s back to square one."
Planning Manager Jason Auvil told commissioners that during a Plan Commission meeting, neighbors did express concerns about increased traffic and safety, as well as property values.
Showalter told commissioners they have plans to be a good neighbor and address as many concerns as they can, with intent to move the planned location of the pool per neighbor requests.
Neighbor Andrew Rumfelt of Syracuse was the only person in the audience to speak about the resort during public comment. He told commissioners his only concern was that he has a private shooting range just west of the property.