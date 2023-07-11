GOSHEN — School lunches will again be increasing for the 2023-24 school year.
At Goshen Community Schools, lunch prices will increase by 10 cents. GCS Chief Financial Officer Bob Evans said the increase is the minimum required by the USDA guidelines.
In elementary schools and at the intermediate, the increase brings the new lunch price to $2.50, at the junior high it will be $2.80, and at the high school $3. The reduced lunch price will be 40 cents, and adult lunches will be $4.70.
The increase will not affect students qualifying for free lunch. In addition, all students at West Goshen Elementary and Chamberlain Elementary will qualify for free lunch through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Division.
The board approved the increase at the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The Greater Goshen Group will be donating funds toward the high school’s new manufacturing hub. Jeremy Stutsman said the organization will be donating over $500,000 for welding booths this year, and the rest of the funds will then be managed and distributed annually by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce to the district until the remainder of the finances is gone.
• Updating their policy to line up to the new state law, the school board also made changes to several board policies including one designed to manage content complaints. Parents who have concerns about literary content within the school should contact the building principal as opposed to the district superintendent as in previous years. The principal will push the complaint through the process which includes setting up a six member committee including two teachers, two parents, and a media professional, to review the material. Meeting notes will be taken by a designated secretary, and the committee will review the material and determine if the content is harmful to minor as defined and make a recommendation to the principal and superintendent. If the decision is that the materials do not need to be removed, the complainant may appeal the decision to the school board in writing and the board will make the final determination at the following board meeting.
• Another change to the board is to the bullying policy. Parents may now review bullying and suicide prevention program materials that the district uses.