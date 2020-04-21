ELKHART — The Lucchese family has been feeding folks for nearly four decades, but they won’t be reopening their restaurant after the COVID-19 shutdown.
The owners of Lucchese’s Italian Restaurant decided over the weekend to close after 38 years of operation in three Elkhart locations. What was originally a downtown deli became a popular downtown restaurant and then moved to C.R. 17 in 2006, where it continued to serve people in a bar, dining room, banquet area and via carryout and catering.
“What is the right way to do it after 38 years?” said Pat Lucchese, one of eight children of founders John and Kathy Lucchese.
All of the children worked in the restaurant over the years, as well as many of John and Kathy’s siblings, grandchildren and nieces or nephews. Michele Lucchese has worked there all 38 years and, with co-owners Frank and Tonja Lucchese (a nephew and his wife), decided they were done.
“We did not take this decision lightly, and we have tried to find someone to take over as a new owner, but to no avail,” they wrote in a joint statement to nearly 30 employees. The owners are in their 50s and 60s and hoped a member of the third generation of Luccheses would take over.
“We had it a couple of times,” said Pat as different family members were involved. They all left for other ventures, food or otherwise. The owners didn’t put up a for-sale sign, but did talk to other possible owners. Nothing came together.
Tonja said, “We’ve tried to pursue people for a couple years. We wanted to carry on the Lucchese name." Meanwhile, rising food costs cut into profits. A norovirus outbreak tied to the restaurant (though the origin was never determined) in December 2018 hurt business. Revenue from Elkhart’s annual RV Week helped them cover upkeep and expenses, Frank said. They were meeting expenses and employing people, but not making much profit, he added.
When Indiana restaurants were ordered to close sit-down dining, they tried carry-out, but despite being busy, were making half of what was needed to pay the rent. Soon after shutting down, Ann Lucchese, John and Kathy’s daughter-in-law, suffered an aneurysm and has been hospitalized in Indianapolis. That brought priorities into focus, along with how tired the owners were.
“We, as owners, need to focus more time on our families, which is at a great need right now,” they said in the statement to employees. Lucchese’s started in a former Arthur Treacher’s location along Elkhart’s Main Street in 1982 after John won $2,000 in a raffle from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. “He said we’re going to open that deli,” Kathy said. In 1984, they purchased a building along East Jackson Boulevard and it became a thriving downtown restaurant. The dining room, which seated about 100, was often full at dinner and lunch. Michele built a catering business for a range of clients, including pharmaceutical representatives. Family members were often there working, but so were the first of a long line of beloved employees who became friends, including Don Stacker, John Hays and Jan Wyres. In the late 1980s, Jim Letherman started doing an annual holiday sing along in the dining room. Though he has since died, the last such event happened in December.
From the beginning, Lucchese’s made some of its own pasta and the garlic parsley linguine became the basis for a salad with chicken breast, vegetables and poppy seed dressing. Family members gathered to make meatballs. John became a bread baker, producing Italian loaves.
A sagging floor over an aqueduct in the dining room of the Jackson Boulevard location helped prompt the move to the location at 611 C.R. 17 that was nearly 7,000-square-feet. Catering and banquets, as well as sit-down dining, carryout and bar business, were all on a larger scale than in the past. Members of the third Lucchese generation worked in the restaurant, but didn’t stay. Other children in the second generation had ownership at various points. Michele continued overseeing the kitchen and, after 38 years of work in the business, is ready for a break.
“I’ve enjoyed not coming to work the last couple weeks,” she said.
On Monday, the owners and a few other family members gathered at the restaurant to start going through things. They made a large food donation to SPA Women’s Ministry. An auction is being planned for May 19 for the equipment. Family members said they have a mix of relief and sadness, as well as gratitude for all the friends they’ve made along the way.
“When you think back, it was amazing,” said Kathy from her home on Tuesday. “It wasn't what we set out to do.”
