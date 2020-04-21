Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A few passing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph.