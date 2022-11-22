GOSHEN — Individuals incarcerated for low-level violent offenses will now have access to the Elkhart County Work Release Center following action by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday afternoon.
During the meeting, the board’s members approved a request by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners and the Elkhart County Community Corrections Advisory Board for a use variance to amend previously granted zoning variances in order to allow low-level violent offenders to use the work release center, where the previous variances limited inmates to those incarcerated for non-violent crimes only.
The work release center is located at 201 N. Cottage Ave.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, low-level violent offenses include crimes such as domestic battery as a misdemeanor or Level 6 felony. He noted that the facility will continue to exclude serious violent offenders such as those who commit crimes of sexual violence, and higher-level crimes of domestic violence.
According to the petitioners, the work release facility provides secure housing and supervision of its inmates while allowing them passes for work, religious services and therapeutic services.
Individuals in the work release program can maintain their current jobs during incarceration, where housing them full-time at the county jail can result in job loss and lack of treatment. In addition, such individuals are at a greater risk of homelessness and re-offending after release.
The petitioners contend that, if allowed to take part in the work release program, low-level violent offenders may avoid such a fate while also being separated from the victim or victims of their offenses, noting that such offenders are not normally a risk to the community at large.
“Approval of the variance will likely have a positive impact on the community at large,” Deegan said in his analysis of the request. “Goshen’s Comprehensive Plan seeks to strengthen regional land use by working with county organizations and to ‘enhance participation in county coalitions to address economic, social, and environmental issues.’
“The proposed variance amendments will allow continued employment, benefiting both employees and employers, while reducing recidivism and post-incarceration housing issues,” he added. “The facility will be able to provide step-down services including supervision and therapy so that offenders are less likely to cause harm as they are re-introduced to society.”
That said, Deegan recommended that the board approve the variance for a period of five years out of an abundance of caution, after which the request will need to come back before the board for reconsideration.
“It’s not clear how the changes to the variance will impact the value of adjacent properties,” Deegan said of his reasoning for the limitation. “While the changes in those who use the clinic may be minimal, and perhaps go unnoticed, the perception such use creates may unfairly impact the values of other properties in the neighborhood.
“Similarly, the perception of a physical threat posed by inmates of the property, regardless of whether such a threat is realistic, may adversely impact those with properties adjacent to the facility or those who use Cottage Avenue as an access point to the neighborhood,” he added.
In the end, the board’s members approved the use variance request, though with a three-year limitation rather than the advised five-year recommendation.