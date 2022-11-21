LOVINA: Cold settles in at the Eicher homestead

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots becoming west 10 to 20 knots this afternoon. Gusts to 30 knots this morning diminishing to 25 knots this afternoon. Waves 5 to 8 feet subsiding to 3 to 6 feet by this evening and to 2 to 4 feet by late this evening. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&