MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay, Inc. is hosting its first-ever inclusive trick-or-treating event, Barn Boo-nanza.
There will be a photobooth, games geared at individuals with disabilities, and of course, trick-or-treating. At LoveWay’s Barn Boo-nanza, each stall will function as a separate experience that families can traverse.
There will be candy, but also safe toys and trinkets for those who can’t have candy.
“We just want to make sure that there is something for everyone,” said Shelley Becker, Executive Director of Loveway.
Last year, Loveway served students with over 90 different disabilities.
“We want to do all we can to help our kids to lead their best lives and that means helping our families, too,” Becker said. “Our families are the ones that really are in the day-to-day every day, weekend, vacation, summers, holidays, they need the support. We wanted to be that safe place for the whole family.”
A special education teacher at Heritage Intermediate School, Kari Welker understands from her experiences with her students just how difficult it can be for parents to find and attend events that are appropriate for all children.
“For a parent with a child with special needs, it starts to feel like every single thing you do, you have to make special accommodations for it,” Welker said. “You have to figure out ‘How am I going to get my two typical kids and my child with special needs to all go do this thing together?’ Here, they can. It’s tough on those parents to try to make sure everybody is getting what they need.”
Welker recounted words from parents, who often say they don’t even attempt to trick-or-treat. In an attempt to try to create a possibility for her students, Welker helps them practice trick-or-treating.
“When we practice trick-or-treating we have to teach them things like somebody might open the door that might scare them,” she said. “They might just cry and run away. If they go to give you a piece of candy and you don’t like that candy, they might say ‘No, I don’t like that kind.’ There’s all these things about trick-or-treating that isn’t a normal part of their everyday life and because it’s not it’s hard to know what to expect for them.”
“One of the scariest things for my students is not knowing what to expect. Going trick-or-treating is hard because you’re going to go to a house of, possibly, somebody you don’t know or even somebody you do know, but (these kids) don’t understand what it all looks like and it’s very hard for them because it’s not a normal part of their routine. Coming to Loveway is a normal part of their routine.”
Loveway celebrates 50 years next year, as the second oldest therapeutic riding facility in the nation, offering therapeutic riding for individuals with special needs. They serve populations at 15 schools throughout Elkhart County free of charge through community support.
“Just the movement of the horse, interacting with other adults, in the short of it, what happens here benefits them socially, emotionally, physically, and cognitively,” Becker explained. “The movement of the horse replicates the movement of the human gate. For some of our students who maybe aren’t as active… that is huge for them. When we can get them outside to do trail riding that’s great, when we can’t, just being in the arena on horseback, that movement replicating the human gate helps with blood flow, increases oxygen and all of that is good for mental clarity, for physical calming.”
“So often for our students, they’re unfortunately led to believe that there are many things they can’t do,” Becker added. “Here at Loveway, we’re telling them all the things they can do. This is something they can do, and they can be amazing at it.”
LoveWay’s Barn Boo-Nanza Trick or Treat is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the LoveWay stables, 54151 C. R. 33.
The event is open to families with children with special needs. They need not be Loveway families, but costumes of some form are requested- no masks or scary characters, please.
RSVP is requested, at https://www.facebook.com/events/1086230288759481 or https://lovewayinc.org/barn-boonanza.