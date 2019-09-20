MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. will host Family Night at the Stable Oct. 11.
This new event will feature professional horse trainer and entertainer Sadie Fisher of Unbridled Equine and will include Roman riding, trick training and riding, liberty work and more.
Along with this demonstration, LoveWay will be hosting multiple food trucks on site — not included in the cost of admission. This is a family friendly event with all proceeds benefiting LoveWay Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family of four. To reserve a spot, visit LoveWay’s website at www.lovewayinc.org" target="_blank">www.lovewayinc.org for the link.
Also coming up is LoveWay’s annual Ride-A-Thon Oct. 12.
The day will start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.
At 10 a.m., the trail ride will begin.
And then at 1:30 p.m., Fisher will perform.
The cost is: $50 per adult and $30 for youth younger than 18.
Those who sign up online at www.lovewayinc.org in advance can receive $5 off by using the promo code: PREREGISTER5.
