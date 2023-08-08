MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. will be celebrating 50 years of friendship, education, and adventures on Saturday with many festivities including train rides for kids, meet our Nosey Neighbor mini horses, celebratory photo booth, Middlebury Public Library story time, Donut NV food truck, Dutch Kernel popcorn bar, magic shows, special 50th-anniversary LoveWay cowboy hats, hair braiding station, a craft station and face painting.
In addition, CK Dance Company performances by their 2024 seniors and a country line dancing lesson will be held at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about LoveWay through videos and displays.
A special presentation during the anniversary celebration will take place at 2 p.m. that will include reflections from LoveWay's founder Sandy Weatherwax, Indiana State Rep. Joanna King along with remarks from Executive Director Shelley Becker. There will also be a collection for the LoveWay time capsule that will be buried on the property.
Since the founding of LoveWay Inc. in 1973 owned by Gary and Sandy Weatherwax, in memory of their daughter, Laurie Weatherwax, who was involved in assisting the disabled community, including her father Gary. LoveWay has used a combination of the transformative power of horses with expert equine-assisted services, along with the care of volunteers who exude support for LoveWay.
Something special to note is the tribute to Laurie in the spelling of LoveWay, as it uses her initials, and because of Laurie, there have been 350 individuals and 15 (now 16) schools served in 2022 alone. Something that wouldn’t have happened without the love and passion that she left behind, she said.
Reaching the 50th-anniversary of LoveWay is a testimony to the values and dedication that Gary and Sandy Weatherwax implemented from the start. Which has now enriched the lives of many participants, those who volunteer and the community as a whole.
Becker is thrilled to share the effort and success of LoveWay as they commemorate the 50 years of devoted volunteers and of course the amazing development of the participants.
She mentioned that there are already 100 volunteers for this fall, who are ready to take on students from the 16 different schools, who are traveling from near and far for 24 weeks. As well as serving 20 home-based individuals. LoveWay is also offering an advanced life skills program that provides older participants with the savviness to pursue jobs and build a prosperous future.
When asked how she would describe LoveWay in one word, she said “Empowerment.”
Her aspiration is that whoever attends the celebration, leaves with a sense of understanding that there is so much more to LoveWay than just simply riding horses. She emphasizes the most fruitful part of the whole program is the progress and fulfillment the participants gain as they offer consistency and powerful lessons that build up their cognitive, emotional, social, and physical abilities.
“What a blessing to see the Weatherwax family and LoveWay recognized for 50 years of service to our community," Becker said. "This incredibly unique and empowering program has given countless individuals with disabilities a place to flourish and grow beyond their dreams. We could not be more grateful to our community of supporters who walked alongside us every step of the way.”
The 50th-anniversary event will be a momentous milestone for LoveWay, an occasion to reflect upon the organization's journey, celebrate its achievements, and look toward the future with optimism and determination. This event serves as a profound tribute to the dedicated staff, donors, volunteers, and participants who have played an integral part in LoveWay's success.