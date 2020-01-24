MiDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc., which focuses on using recreational therapeutic horse riding classes to assist in benefiting individuals with special needs, is currently in need of volunteers to help with the spring semester
No experience is necessary to volunteer at LoveWay. In the classes, volunteers and riders partner with LoveWay’s specially trained horses to stimulate parts of the brain and body that are not always reached by other methods.
LoveWay is also a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International accredited organization, whose research shows that individuals of all ages who participate in equine-assisted activities and therapies can experience both physical and emotional rewards. Riders at LoveWay are coached by a PATH-certified instructor in horseback riding lessons that can lead to benefits such as memory skills, as well as improved fine and gross motor skills by grooming and tacking their horse. While in the arena, riders learn riding skills that includes maintaining balance and strengthening core muscles and muscle tone. Experiencing the rhythmic motions of a horse can be very beneficial, as the rider’s body on a horse moves similarly to a human gait or walk. Riders with physical needs often show improvement in balance, muscle strength and flexibility.
LoveWay also emphasizes the opportunity to form bonds between the riders, volunteers and their horses. New volunteers start out by being side walkers, where creating the bond with their rider is highly encouraged. Many of the riders can find it difficult to form bonds with others in their life but in the therapeutic riding setting, it comes naturally. As a side walker, the volunteer will assist their rider by first grooming and tacking their horse, then by walking alongside the horse in the arena to support the rider physically, emotionally, socially and cognitively.
Minimum age requirement to become a volunteer in the Therapeutic Riding classes is 16. Individuals younger than age 18 must have parent or guardian approval.
LoveWay volunteers also help with grounds maintenance, and special events. School and work groups are welcome to help with larger tasks. If interested, LoveWay provides opportunities for internships as well.
The next new volunteer training will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Call 574-825-5666 or email volunteer@lovewayinc.org to reserve a spot.
For more information, visit www.lovewayinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.