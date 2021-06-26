In the late 1830s, settlers built cabins in the Indiana wilderness along what is now Little Lick Creek. One settler apparently was a Jacob Hart, and the location for crossing the creek became known as Hart’s Ford. That evolved into Hartford as the rich earth brought more settlers. In 1857, the town of Hartford City was incorporated and became the county seat for Blackford County.
GAS BOOM
In the 1880s, natural gas was discovered in several east-central Indiana counties, including Blackford County. Gas and oil discoveries became so prevalent that the area quickly became a major manufacturing economy. Many glass plants were built and used the “free” energy to fire their furnaces. At one time, there were 23 glass plants in the area, and even some towns were named after gas, like Gas City. By 1890, Blackford County had 13 glass factories, as well as 30 or more saloons.
According to a recent piece in the Hartford City News Times, the boom lasted nearly 15 years and Blackford County population peaked in 1900 at around 17,000.
There are tales galore about the skies being aglow from burning gas wells. Farmers would hit gas when just digging a post-hole. They would stick a pipe in the hole and light the gas sending flames skyward. Doesn’t seem like a smart thing to do!
Today, Hartford City is a city of around 6,000 and has primarily returned to its agricultural roots. The courthouse, built during the gas boom, remains the city’s centerpiece. It’s a massive Romanesque structure with a clock tower and is very picturesque.
DUNKIRK DUDES
In December 2019, readers were introduced to these guys from Dunkirk, Indiana, who grew-up together, played basketball together, and remain close friends to this day.
One, Jay Overmyer, whose father used to be the Dunkirk mayor, lives in Lake Country, and introduced me to this group of renegades that continue their quest for the best breaded tenderloin.
At that first meeting, there were nine dudes and five made that two-hour trip. In the last three years, they have lost four friends.
“They are falling like autumn leaves,” Jay said.
Last week, he invited me to join them in Hartford City at the Pickle Lounge. This blessed event included more than just the dudes. Chick Whitesell — one of the dudes who made the trip to The Sleepy Owl in Syracuse back on that cold December day — arranged a gig that included folks from several of the towns in the area that were basketball opponents.
In those days there were eight high schools in Jay County — now there’s one. Blackford County also has only one school.
Besides Dunkirk, guys came from Redkey, Ridgeville, Montpelier and Hartford City — 21 in all. They all ordered tenderloins except one. He was cordially harassed, declaring him “sacrilegious.”
PICKLE LOUNGE
This locally owned joint affixed to a bowling alley, has a massive menu that includes so many sandwiches, burgers, subs and specialties that it’s difficult to choose. So going with the crowd choice made it easy, but they were out of onion rings. I prefer the tenderloin grilled and added a side of what they call “onion fingers.”
How they got 22 tenderloins out in an orderly fashion was a wonder to witness, but these two women did it while keeping glasses full and refilling beers. And, there was another large group they had to serve at the same time.
The tenderloin was adequate, not the best, but certainly not the worst. But those little onion fingers were spot-on and were quickly devoured.
The Pickle Lounge is one good reason to visit Hartford City.
These guys with their lifelong friendships are fascinating. Our Concord class meets for lunch once a month, but I’ve never seen anything like this where you come together with other schools for a massive gathering. Sometimes, there are as many as 30 attending these affairs.
Stay tuned about the Dunkirk Dudes. There’s sure to be more to come on their never-ending quest for the best of Indiana’s own breaded tenderloin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.