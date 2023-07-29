Surrounded by more than a dozen lakes, the area that is now Wolf Lake was occupied by both the Miami and Potawatomi Indians.
Then, the word got out and in the early 1800’s settlers started to arrive.
Wolf Lake became the first settlement in Noble County in 1832. In 1834, a post office was established, then the town was platted in 1836. The same year the Indians were forced to move west.
The area became a popular resort destination, and Dr. James Luckey started a practice in 1893 to attend to visitors and locals. Practicing from his home, he soon outgrew the space. So, in 1929 he started constructed a hospital. His goal was to create a clinic that provided services for the expanding rural community. Distances to other hospitals were too great for most residents.
The hospital operated until 1959 and eventually became a museum. In 2013, it was added to the National Register of Historical Places.
In 1942 Wolf Lake High School became the rage in the state basketball tournament. With an enrollment of 123 students, Wolf Lake went to the semi-state by beating much larger Fort Wayne Central in the regional final.
Today Wolf Lake remains an unincorporated pass-through strip on US 33. The hospital/museum building remains as apartments, and there is JR’s Dairy Sweet Drive Inn, the VFW, a pizza joint, a couple churches, an elementary school, a resell shop, empty buildings, and a park. The post office has a front, but the population is unknown because the village wasn’t included in the last census.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center
In 1964, Lee and Mary Rieth purchased 80-acres south of Wolf Lake. The notion was to create an environmental center to improve habitant and plants. The property was turned-over to Goshen College in 1980 and quickly became a learning center
Today, Merry Lea has expanded to 1189-acres. The sustainable farm produces a diversity of vegetables and plants. The farm’s Agroecology Summer Initiative allows participants to learn about soils and plants while teaching healthy approaches to growing crops in various ecosystems. The program is now part of the college’s curriculum and includes studies along the entire Elkhart River watershed.
Merry Lea hosts over 8,000 visitors annually, and the farms story is featured in my book, Farmers in Lake Country. Check-out their “Tales and Trails” program the last Tuesday of each month during the summer.
JR’s Sweet Dairy Drive Inn
Whenever passing-through Wolf Lake. JR’s is a must stop. The joint is a real drive -in and loaded with nostalgia.
The Schieferstein family has owned JR’s for 42-years, and daughter, Lindsey, says: “I’ve worked here all my life!” She runs the lot, makes drinks, and builds everything ice cream – all quite efficiently.
Pulling into the parking lot, you immediately notice the Elvis and Marilyn Monroe statues. Under an attached over-hang is more nostalgic items, including two old gas pumps and if you want your future read, the Great Zoltar will spit one out for a buck.
We perched at one of the picnic tables and perused the menu while cars kept pulling-in. A local couple sitting nearby declared that everything on the menu is “good!” There is a lot to choose from including 19 sandwiches headed by the “Willie Whopper” – a massive breaded tenderloin. Scrolling down, the house-made chicken salad looked interesting. Lindsey explained that it’s an open-face sandwich served on Texas toast.
Instead, being told that their smash burgers were exceptional, I went with a cheeseburger deluxe. Indeed, it was tasty morsel.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, chose the Coney dog. It was adequate, but the onion rings we shared were top-shelf. They make their own breading, and the corn-meal infusion provides a wonderfully crispy bite. Yum!
JR’s also has dinners, sides, sundaes, cones, and shakes. The cherry shake I quaffed for dessert was very refreshing.
Located only twelve miles from Lake Country, JR’s makes Wolf Lake another luscious location. And their Onion Festival each August draws folks from afar.