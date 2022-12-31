With a tumultuous 2022 (especially at the border) behind us, we can only anticipate what 2023 will hold for Lake Country. One given is that the lakes will be well-visited during the summer months.
Last year’s lake traffic was so intense on weekends that we never took the boat out unless it was mid-week.
With the hope that gas prices drop, another certainty is travel. That’s always a quest, and we fully expect to visit more unusual locations. Here are a few of those:
• Winamac: Bill and Babes Riverside Inn. While there, we have to check-out P. J. Gilsinger & Co. It’s both a museum and a John Deere dealership!
• South Milford (No it’s not south of Milford, it’s in the far southeast corner of Lagrange County): Gropps Fish Shack — this joint is a descendant of the original Famous Gropps Fish from Stroh.
• Plymouth: The Swan Lake Steakhouse.
• Nappanee: The Steakhouse at The Barns
• Edwardsburg: Four Square Restaurant and Flat Rock Grill.
• Hesston: This obscure, unincorporated community northwest of South Bend is the home of The Heston Supper Club. They celebrated their 40th year in 2022, so we have to revisit!
• South Carolina: This spring we plan a trip to South Carolina’s low country and intend to visit many hidden gems along the way. Stay tuned for that!
• Cassopolis and Dowagiac have some adventures that await.
• The rejuvenated Carriage House Restaurant and Gardens west of South Bend must be investigated.
• Fort Wayne: Many treasures await, like the renovated Clyde Theater, Paula’s on Main, and the Oyster Bar (best oysters in Indiana) has new owners.
Lake Front Venues
This year we’ve traveled as far as Bass Lake, south of Knox, to visit the Harbour House Restaurant. Their walleye is worth the trip.
Another wonderful, but obscure, venue is the Waterfront Grill between Jimmerson Lake and Lake James. Where else can you get a barramundi sandwich?
The Boathouse in the Village of Winona is always a comfortable location, and the spectacular sunsets are free.
Another Boathouse is in Traverse City on Grand Traverse Bay. It’s a special spot with great seafood and sunsets.
Regardless, our favorite hang-out continues to be the floating Tiki Bar at Oakwood Resort. Great place to people-watch.
The Tiki Bar at the Channel Marker on Main Channel between Lake Wawasee and Syracuse Lake continues to draw boaters, bikers and anyone wanting to drive. Often, the parking lot is so overloaded that folks park for more than a block across the road on the WACF property.
One spot we have missed over the years is the Clear Lake Pub — east of Fremont. We’ll be there this year.
Nearby, we are anxious to see what the new owners have in mind for the former Pie-Eyed Petey’s location on Lake Tippecanoe.
Lake Country Events
The line-up is eventful:
January 1: I’m parked in front to a roaring fire, quaffing a beer, and waiting for a slow-cooked pot of sausages, kraut and potatoes. All the while, I’ll be attempting to watch as many bowl games as possible.
January 24: Wawasee Kiwanis annual soups supper — Syracuse Community Center
February 10: Ball State University Singers — Presented by Chautauqua-Wawasee
May 18: Wawasee historical tour — SS Lillypad
May 27: Wawasee Fine Arts Festival — Oakwood Resort
May 28: First “Thunder Run” of the year — Wawasee Wooden Boat Club
May 28: Taps across the Water — a humbling experience — taps are played at dusk at various spots around the lake
June 25: Patriotic pops concert — Oakwood
July 2: Fireworks — Lake Wawasee
July 4: Fireworks — Syracuse Lake
August 5: Family Fun Film Festival — Pickwick Theater, Syracuse
September 2: Life in the 1880’s — Chautauqua-Wawasee
September 9: Myaamiaki, which means “the downstream people” — stories of the Miami People – Chautauqua-Wawasee
September 28: Wawasee then and now cruise — SS Lillypad
November 25: Old Fashioned Christmas (2022 saw record crowds) — Oakwood Resort
2023 offers much to do and many places to visit. I’m up to the challenge.
Happy New Year!