By the time this article arrives in print we could be in the midst of a Christmas cold spell that has never been witnessed in Lake Country.
The lake already has a frozen glaze, and the ice will get even thicker with this below-zero weather on its way. Regardless, it won’t interfere with our holiday enjoyment as we’ll be close to a blazing fire while roasting chestnuts.
2022
Before the first of the year, I pontificated on the many places and events we wanted to partake in; however, this has been a year of difficulty, and many of our quests were incomplete. We’ll list those next week as we continue to seek adventurous venues.
Meanwhile, here is the latest changes/closing/openings at various haunts in and around lake country:
In North Webster, Little New York is now Los Cabritos.
The Webster Pub sold to Dan Signore, who also owns Danny’s Sprot Bar and the Barbee Hotel Restaurant.
Nearby, Pied-Eye Petey’s, Lake Tippecanoe, was purchased by One Ten Meatery in Warsaw – so we’ve been told.
Meanwhile, the newly opened Lakelife Restaurant between the Barbee Lakes went-up for suction, but the bids were not acceptable.
In Milford, The Main Street Grill is now owned by the Beer family and called Harry’s Taphouse
El Pacifico opened at the former Wawasee Cafe building in the Syracuse Village. Nearby, Joe’s Chicago Dogs has new owners, but the traditional dogs remain
Rua in Warsaw is temporarily closed
Stacy’s in Leesburg is closing at the end of the year and is for sale.
In Elkhart, Cappy’s Northside Tavern is planning to sell
In Lagrange County, Copper Top is now Backroads Tavern
Best Of 2022
Pork tenderloin: In honor of the Dunkirk Dudes, I found the ultimate “Hoosier sandwich” at Jonesy’s Junction outside of Akron.
Onion Rings: This the winner is 6 Autumns Food & Spirits. Their breading is so crunchy and you can actually taste the onion. However, the best prestation is at Man Cave Brewing where they are served on a funnel snout
Burger: I don’t go for burgers too often unless I can get a 1/3-pound or less. One of those places is Harry’s Taproom in Milford. Chef Steve has a special seasoning that sets his burgers apart!
Salad: The rocket salad at The Pier Restaurant is excellent with a slab of salmon
Entrée: There too many but when Kelly Jae’s Lakeside has halibut on the menu, the miso-glazed version is especially intriguing! Saying that, the lamb chops at Smokies Restaurant in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin are outstanding.
Prime Rib: We’ve been hard-pressed to find anything to compete with the Captain’s Table, but this year, I would go with The Pier Restaurant (Available only on weekends)
Starter: KJ’s Lakeside coconut shrimp is almost a meal
Sushi: Kiyomi Japanese Cuisine
Soup: The chili at Stacy’s is outstanding, but Louie’s chicken Florentine at The Sleepy Owl is always top shelf
Dessert: KJ’s Lakeside Key Lime pie is a dessert to behold.
Breakfast: For unique dishes, Kimmie’s Coffee Depot stands above.
South of the Border: Harry Stuff Brewery’s empanadas
Wurst: Fresh from Germany. We can’t find anything better than the Nuremburg brats at the Himmel Haus in Elkhart. The weisswurst are also special. Slow cook them with some kraut and potatoes for a German comfort food dinner
Most Bizarre: The salmon burger at Kelly Jae’s Lakeside – topped with bean sprouts and slathered with a wasabi mayo, It’s a perfect bite every time
Places
Manitowish Waters and the Lodge Hotel and Smokey’s Restaurant. What a great get away location, and it even snowed in early October.
Best find: Lakeside Farmer’s Market between Angola and Fremont. You can get everything here, and it’s all from their local farm. The smoked pork chops are the best we’ve found.
Most obscure: Bonge’s Tavern in Perkinsville, IN. It’s worth the two-hour drive, but make a reservation at least three ahead.
Next week we’ll explore what coming in 2023, so buckle-up.
Merry Christmas!