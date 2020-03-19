Etna Green is in the northwest corner of Kosciusko County and named after Etna Township. It’s the only town in the U.S. with that name and is a relatively young town, by comparison, having been plotted in 1853.
In the late 1950s, the Etna Green Cubs were a high school basketball powerhouse and won the Kosciusko County Tournament two years in a row. During that span, they lost only three games.
In 1959, Concord played Etna Green for the first time. We had just come off losing to Elkhart by two highly contested points in the sectional finals earlier in the year. It was our lone loss, and since we lost only one starter, we entered the new season overconfident. The new head coach at Etna Green was Dick Murray, our coach’s bother, so Cliff Murray scheduled Etna Green to open the season. They came to play, and nearly beat us, but we prevailed 49-47!
Then came consolidation and Etna Green was merged into the Triton School District near Bourbon. Today, this town of just more than 500 people has few landmarks, but the Etna Green Museum is a place of historical interest. The town centerpiece is the Etna Elevator looming large in downtown. It’s the home of Hartzell’s Feed and Supply.
BACK TO NATURE
Southeast of town is the Back to Nature Farm. Owner Eric Waggoner has established a sustainable produce farm that provides community supported agriculture (CSA) programs. The farm grows most everything from heirloom tomatoes to melons, and customers can choose what they want before pick-up. It also provides holistic wellness programs and micro-farming classes.
In season, they sell their produce at the Kosciusko Country Farmer’s and Artisan Market in Warsaw. Off season, the farm store is open on Saturdays.
EATING OUT
Interestingly, there are three restaurants in this little town. There’s the Etna Café, a shack at the crossroads of Ind. 19 and old U.S. 30, a chain restaurant and Hunter’s BBQ. The latter was purchased over a year ago by Nappanee’s Hunter Hospitality Group, but on our visit, we found it had been sold in December to the Riegling’s that own Coppertop Tavern, Restaurant & Bar west of Wolcottville.
Obviously, barbecue is featured and there are seven items. Brisket, pulled pork and chicken, salmon, rib racks and tips and sausage are available. For starters, there are four with the BBQ poutine being a signature dish. Their popular waffle fries are buried in pulled pork, fried cheese curds and house-made barbecue sauce. But, as usual, we had to try the onion rings. They were OK!
Burgers are monsters with the “Big Bad Burger” being the show-stopper. It’s a half-pounder topped with pulled pork, brisket, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and boom-boom sauce. It’s a challenge trying to get your mouth open enough to get a bite. You can also build your own burger.
For salads, the smoked salmon BLT salad is very popular. There’re also nachos, tacos and eight side dishes, featuring their barbecue baked beans.
The menu is evolving as the new owners continue to add popular items from the Coppertop menu.
Recent additions included pizza, bluegill and Alfredo chicken.
On this day, however, I had to check-out the barbecue sampler plate. After snarfing a great bloody Mary, built from scratch by Lola, the vivacious bartender/waitress, I chose rib tips, brisket and sausage. Each of these are 6-ounce servings so there was plenty to go around.
Even though I drowned the brisket and rib tips in sauce, they were both too dry for my liking, but the sausage was outstanding. The side of tasty beans was also adequate.
My wife, Gayle, settled-on a 10-inch pizza, which she built herself. The red sauce, mozzarella, sausage and fresh mushroom combo was a winner. We enjoyed the leftovers.
The ambiance at Hunter’s is much like the interior of a lodge, with white pine paneling and logs creating a cozy, warm environment. This roadside joint makes Etna Green another luscious location, and we would go back, especially for the bluegill.
