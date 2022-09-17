For a small town, Syracuse offers visitors many great restaurant choices. Downtown, there are four excellent choices, but as you venture farther south across the railroads tracks into the Village, there are no less than 22 additional restaurants, plus a gas station with sandwiches and pizza. Going farther south, there are three more before you get to the junior high.
Excluding the eight national chains, these joints are all locally owned and operated. They all appear to be doing well in spite of rising costs, lack of personnel and logistic issues.
We’ve visited most of the joints and pontificated on them accordingly, except a couple. Mootown Snack Shack recently opened in the former Shopoff Drive-in location and another just off the main drag.
Hammer’s Pub and Grub
Since 2007, owner’s James and Wendy have treated locals with comfort bar grub and great ambience. They also throw-in entertainment, on occasion, and claim their pizza is the best in Lake Country. Reviews substantiate that claim, so we had to check-out this joint.
Located less than a block east of Ind. 13, Hammer’s has huge local following for pizza burgers, cold beer and interesting sandwiches. On this day, we entered to see a table of local good-old-boys, including our neighbor, and at the bar sits other regulars.
As we settled in at the bar, Lisa the lone employee in-house, offered us drinks. This was a hot day, and the iced mug of cold brew was a welcoming sight and quaffed quickly while we perused the menu. All the prices on the menu were crossed-out meaning, like so many other joints, that prices have increased. So, you don’t know what you are paying for anything unless you ask.
Regardless, we were here to sample the goods that are rated 4-star on most restaurant review sites. After some consideration, Gayle, my wife, and at the recommendation of a friend, ordered the bacon bleu burger. This luscious lump of goodness was 8-ounces of burger combined with bacon and served with a creamy blue cheese sauce. Rich and full of flavor, she almost ate the whole thing.
The onion rings she ordered weren’t bad either. We would have them again.
Meanwhile, I ordered the Italian sub, but instead, I was served the stromboli. I wasn’t disappointed because I looked at that first, but it looked more like a pizza between two pieces of bread. Indeed, it was truly a monstrosity. As I struggled to grab it for a bite, all the innards slipped out. Between the pizza sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese, the pepperoni, sausage, onions and green peppers all dumped into my basket. After great effort. I was able to reassemble the sandwich and mounted it vertically in my basket so I could bend over and capture some bites. Picking it up continued to be problematic until I was able to reduce the mass. It was quite tasty. Talk about great gobs of goober, this stromboli was the ultimate.
Other sandwiches are rather conventional except for James’ famous fried bologna. Talk about throwback, I grew up on fried bologna. James serves his specialty with a fried egg, grilled onions and spicy mustard. I have to go back for that.
The house specialty is pizza. Besides, the six standard pies, you can build your own, and that appears to be the most popular choice. All are available in various sizes.
On the lighter side, Hammer’s offers four salads, including the popular taco salad. All five of the salad dressing choices are house-made.
Sides are also popular when slurping cold ones. Hammer’s offers six including crowd favorites tater tots and fried green beans.
Hammer’s Pub and Grub is a comfortable neighborhood bar. It reminded us of the neighborhood bars on most street corners in Milwaukee. Like Waymire’s Corner Tap in Hamlet, where Judy pours the drinks, takes the orders and cooks the meal, Lisa does the same at Hammer’s. Her cooking is spot-on and everything was delicious. Check out Hammer’s. They will be open on Saturdays starting in October and is yet another luscious location.