Having been in western Indiana a couple weeks ago, we decided to venture east to check out a small burg near the Ohio border.
According to the DeKalb County Historical Museum, in 1838, a pioneer built a cabin on the north side of Cedar Creek. Other settlers came through the area on their way west and many stayed. Eventually the settlement was named Uniontown.
One early settler was Miles Waterman. Knowing that the Indiana legislature had plotted a railroad path south of Cedar Creek, he decided that would eventually be the future of the settlement. Accordingly, he plotted land on both sides of where the railroad was to go through.
By 1850, Waterman’s land became very valuable when the Michigan Southern Railroad came through. That made more people move closer to the tracks, and they wanted to name the town after Waterman, but he refused, and the settlement became Waterloo City.
Later, it became Waterloo, and in 1883, a new depot was erected. In 2010, the depot was refurbished and moved a short distance to the Amtrak loading platform. Today, it serves as a waiting station for Amtrak passengers and space for community activities. Last year, station revenue exceeded a million dollars.
WATERLOO EATERIES
Just west of Waterloo is a local hotspot that also draws travelers from nearby Interstate 69. Kathy’s Country Kitchen is just that — a kitchen that serves-up large plates of farmer favorites. It features classic diner fare with a loaded breakfast menu that is served all day.
Breakfast items are extensive, including upscale servings of various Benedicts, skillets and omelets.
Locals come for daily specials. Dinners feature pork chops and chicken, but there are always lunch specials, and on this day, they had beef and noodles. It takes a large lad to consume this hardy serving. They also had a grilled tenderloin and pork burger specials. I went with the tenderloin, and Gayle, my wife, went with the pork burger. Of course, we had to sample the onion rings. They were ok, but my tenderloin was spot-on, and just the right size. The pork burger was also adequate.
Locals and truckers kept pouring in, and many are daily visitors. Some don’t have to order because, Kyra, our waitress, knew what they often order.
Kathy’s desserts are something else. Although not made onsite, they are all homemade. Of the 10 pies available, the peach pie caught my attention and I had to have a piece. Excellent choice. It was as good as it gets, with fresh, somewhat crunchy peaches, a delectable filling and flaky crust. I’ll go back for just the pie.
Another local joint is Wayne Street Tavern. We wanted to stop for a cold one, but the parking lot was full. So, during these times, we thought better of it and ventured on to our next destination — the historical train depot.
SECHLER’S PICKLES
South of Waterloo, near St. Joe, Indiana, is Sechler’s pickle factory and store. The parking lot had several Ohio cars, so people come from afar to sample the goods. Sadly, during these times, they’ve canceled both sampling and factory tours.
Nonetheless, the store offers ample choices in everything pickle and more. There are 11 types of canned candied items including pickles, orange chunks, lemon chunks, apple cinnamon chunks and gherkins.
Sweet canned items include pickles, onions, cauliflower and relishes. Dilled items include both pickles and cauliflower. There are also two sizes of canned spicy items including pickles, gherkins, jalapeno, cauliflower and pepperoncini.
Lastly, you can get fresh packs of cucumbers, green tomatoes, kosher items, Hungarian banana peppers and 10 salsa varieties. The mango and pineapple salsas are particularly good.
Under different circumstances, we would have liked to sample many of the new items before purchasing. This time, we bought only familiar products, including pickled okra.
We’ve written about several luscious locations in DeKalb County previously. Waterloo is now on the list.
