The Barbee Hotel offers several venues and can even be a destination.
Built in 1897, this inconspicuous building has survived the ages. Besides the hotel, there is the Barbee Hotel Restaurant, which is another story, and in the back on the second floor is Danny’s Pizza and Sports Bar.
Hotel owner Dan Signore has invested in more than one local establishment. After opening Danny’s in 2008 to offer locals an alternative location for pub grub, he also purchased the former Long John Silver’s location in Warsaw in 2020. More recently, rumor has it that he bought the Webster Pub location in North Webster.
Since opening Danny’s, the bar has created a loyal following including weekday workers and weekend partyers. There’s always a party going on with events for every holiday and even a bikini contest in July. Upcoming events include Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick Day bashes.
To keep the folks coming back, there are daily specials. On Monday, it’s hot dog day. Tuesday is wings for $0.65 each and $2 beers. Wings pour out of the small kitchen. Wednesday is taco day. Thursday is a tenderloin special and something called “bar bingo”. Friday and Saturday feature a pasta special, and there is always entertainment.
The menu is classic bar food. For starters, there are twelve choices plus the wings. On occasion, Danny’s offers a hot-wing eating contest.
There are also onion rings, which caught my attention.
For sandwiches, there are thirteen including a couple baskets. Then there are the always-popular burgers, and Danny’s offers whopper-sized half-pounders. One is the breakfast burger that includes mayo, cheese, bacon and a special sauce. On top of all of that is a fried egg.
They also offer quarter-pound burgers, which are the right portion for me. All come with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Kick it up a notch by adding cheese for a dollar.
PIZZA REIGNS SUPREME
Half the menu is dedicated to pizza. You can build your own with either deep-dish or thin crust. For the latter, you can choose from three sizes, but the deep-dish only comes with two sizes.
Or, choose from any of the five signature pies. The “meat lovers” pie is a monster that includes five meats: sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ground beef and Canadian bacon. It’s a sight to behold!
On this day, Gayle, my wife, built her own. She chose the eight-inch, thin crust with sauce, sausage and mozzarella. It was a perfect portion for her, but she still took half of it home.
Meanwhile, I decided on the quarter-pound burger but substituted onion rings for fries. Those onion rings were far above average. You could actually taste the onion through the light breading.
The burger was a perfect choice, and unlike most burgers I order, I was able to finish it. The patty was done just right. That and a cold draft made me go away happy.
Then we started a conversation with our bartender, Autumn. She used to work at the Sleepy Owl in Syracuse and waited on us there. We asked about the difference between the two places, and she proclaimed that the clientele at Danny’s can be bit rowdy — especially on weekends. So many brews are quaffed that they have to replenish all the kegs on Monday.
This location between the two Barbee Lakes is a hot spot. Just down the road is Lakelife Bar and Grill, which has boat parking. So, between Danny’s and Lakelife, there is plenty of bar room.
But, if you want fine dining, check-out the Barbee Hotel Restaurant.