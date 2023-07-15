Olive township in Elkhart County was formed in 1837, and the Mt. Olive post office opened in 1846. The village was named Salem.
In 1859, villagers discovered that Salem Indiana already existed, so they renamed the village after the Potawatomi word “wakarusa” – meaning “knee deep in mud.” Not sure why.
The post office was renamed a year later. Then, in 1866, a lumber mill opened.
In 1893, the Wabash Railroad was completed, and the town migrated to manufacturing.
Today, Wakarusa’s historic downtown supports several businesses including the Wakarusa Dime Store, Siefert’s Drug Store, Cook’s Pizza, and the Short Stop Inn. Around Wakarusa are several thriving RV factories, and a saw mill.
Grandma’s Pantry
East of downtown is this Amish-owned grocery, deli, bakery, and coffee center. Their Michigan cherry coffee is our favorite.
They also stock Crystal Springs Creamery Dairy products. They make the best flavored yogurts found anywhere.
The deli offers many house-made salads, and their ham salad was deemed supreme in our 2022 “Best of” column.
They make pies daily, and their six-inch pies are just the right size. The peach pie is typical Amish.
The store has also been our go-to for refurbishing spices.
Wakarusa Dime Store
In 1907, Moses Wolford started a department store in downtown and a variety store followed. That became the Wakarusa Dime Store.
Today, this throw-back features all things sweet. Their jumbo jelly beans are well-known, and tons are sold annually. Shoppers can also choose from old-fashion sodas, local maple syrups, Amish mustards, mega taffy flavors, and other candies.
Grab a wooden basket and shop while slurping a Triple XXX Root Beer.
Short Stop Inn
Across the street is the only bar in town. According to long-time resident, Dean Stickle, the original restaurant was called the Village Inn and started in what was once the town’s hotel.
Today, owners Shelly and Gabe Sterling have created an ambience that includes all things baseball.
We strolled-in past the female dummy dressed in a baseball uniform and plopped at the bar with locals. Shelly poured a couple cold ones, and the blueberry shady was very unusual.
The menu is typical sports bar fare. There are many starters including their popular wings, but no onion rings. There are also burgers, pizza, sandwiches, and a couple pasta dishes. This day was Taco Tuesday, so those and a taco salad were the specials.
Their tenderloins are highly recommended, but unfortunately, they are only served Thursday. So, I went with the cod sandwich and added cheese and onion. With tartar sauce, this choice was a wise-one. The fries were also better than most.
Gayle, my wife, chose the taco salad, and it too, was spot-on. The nicely seasoned beef was well-drained, and it was served with romaine that kicked it up a notch.
Meanwhile, a local next to us ordered a pint of Guinness with three olives dropped in the brew. Huh? Never saw that before.
Walking out, a John Deere tractor pulling a fertilizer tank comes rolling down the main drag. Welcome to farm country.
Family History
I spent my early years working at the Housour farm north of Wakarusa that was run by my mom’s siblings. They raised cows, pigs, chickens, and grew many vegetables – including corn. Every year, we harvested a pig, and the aunts boiled the skin in a huge iron kettle to make cracklings.
The aunts also prepared goods to sell at the South Bend Farmer’s Market. They hang noodle dough everywhere in the house to dry before cutting. Also prepared were potato salad, chickens, pies, and other produce. Chicken plucking wasn’t my favorite activity.
Down the road is the Olive Mennonite Church and Cemetery. My parents and many relatives are buried there. I attended the church’s bible school during those years.
Visiting Wakarusa is always a trip down memory lane and remains a delightful destination!