Traverse City is a year-round destination.
The Historical Society shows that the earliest occupants were Chippewa and Ottawa Indians. The town of Peshawbetown on the Leelanau Peninsula was one of the original encampments and is now the headquarters for the Grand Traverse Band of Chippewa and Ottawa Indians.
French traders arrived in the 1600’s, and that’s when the term La Grand Traverse came into play. Meaning “long crossing”, it describes the canoe crossing at the mouth of Grand Traverse Bay.
The earliest white settlers arrived in 1839 at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula where today is Old Mission Village.
Logging became the main industry, and by 1852, the town of Traverse City was established. Because it was only accessible by water, the Old Mission Lighthouse was constructed in 1870.
In 1891, the Opera House opened, then in 1893, Perry Hannah built the fabulous Hannah House. Both remain tourist attractions today.
After the lumber boom, the region relied on agriculture. To take advantage of the eco-system around the bay, fruit farming became popular. Today, Traverse City is known as the Cherry Capitol of the World.
In addition, vineyards are everywhere.
We are here for an overnight stay, check-out new spots, capture all-things cherry, and attend a very special event at Camp Grayling next day.
Food Scene
Traverse City is home to the Great Lakes Culinary Institute at Northwestern Michigan College and contributes to making the area a major foodie destination. Many graduates don’t leave the area, and several have their own restaurants.
On past trips to TC, we’ve visited the Apache Trout Grill and the Boathouse Restaurant on Old Mission Peninsula. The elk tenderloin at the Boathouse is spectacular.
Looking for something new, our first choice for lunch was Boone’s Long Lake Inn, but they were closed.
North Peak Brewing Company
Moving on, we cruised into downtown on a rainy day with temps in the low 50’s. We stopped at this joint on the main drag and hustled-in to settled at the bar. Tammy greeted us and distributed both drink and food menus.
The menu is pretty basic, with only five starters, but the fried Brussels sprouts looked intriguing. That was a sharable, so I looked for the soup of the day. It was an excellent version of a wild mushroom bisque. Chuck-full of tasty mushroom bits, it was a great starter while I slurped a Northern Light Lager.
Next, there are seven sandwiches, and the walleye sandwich immediately captured my attention. It was a monster slab of two walleye fillets, and so big that I had to compress it just to get my mouth around it. It was an excellent choice, and Gayle’s (my wife) wild mushroom pizza was also a good choice.
Amical
Chef Dave Denison has built a huge following since opening in 1994. It’s a small, modern-chic restaurant focused on European cuisine and always packed. Our reservation wasn’t until 8, but after some shopping, we decided to drop-in early to see if a couple of the four bar seats might be available. Lo and behold, seats were available.
We plopped on the comfortable stools, and Chase took our drink orders. He’s an interesting character. His other job is flight instructor. So, we immediately swapped flying stories.
Then with the drinks, he served a nice dish of various olive. It was a great touch.
What’s next? There are seven appetizers with several interesting items — especially the smoked whitefish pate. Instead, Gayle selected the grilled octopus appetizer. I only got a bite, but it was a special dish.
I went with the “market salad,” to start. On this night, it was fresh asparagus and peas served with a light lemon cream. Yum!
For an entree, I decided on the fresh whitefish with a nut crust. Served with haricot verts and rice, these two pump fillets were perfectly pan-fried, it was probably the best whitefish I’ve had.
Traverse City is more than a delightful destination. It was packed with pedestrians despite the weather, and the chocolate-covered cherries are a treat.