We’ve explored many venues in and around Wolcottville.
Restaurant choices abound with the Adams Lake Pub, Coody Brown’s, Twinsix and the Beauty and the Bull. Sadly, the latter burned a couple years ago, and the bull died, but there’s a rumor that Breana Whitney (the beauty) might reopen in Ligonier.
If eating out isn’t on your agenda, you can always check-out Cook’s Bison Ranch, Olin Lake Nature Reserve, Dallas Lake County Park and George Rogers Memorial Park.
They are all close-by. The latter is named after a pioneer philanthropist and has several original pioneer cabins.
Downtown Wolcottville doesn’t offer much, but there’s Raber’s Discount Grocery Store and folks come from afar, especially Amish, to get their supplies at Wolf’s Co-op.
For ice cream, mosey west towards Topeka to Brenda’s Ice Cream. This little Amish-run shop serves-up some mean scoops!
New opening
Further west in the old Coppertop building is something new for the area. Backroads Tavern opened late last year with minimal fan-flare. Owners, Pete and Lori Phares, never owned a restaurant or bar. So, they brought in someone with mega experience, Teddy Sparkman. Teddy also works at Oakwood Resort and offered his experiences while working the floor on some evenings during the week.
The menu is still evolving. It’s primarily variety of bar items but there are some unique and creative offerings.
For starters, there are seven, including interesting fried mac ‘n cheese balls. And, of course, being an onion ring aficionado, those had to be sampled.
The serving is huge. They are better than average, but the real kicker was the BRT yee yee dipping sauce.
I don’t know what that means, but it was a perfect accompaniment to these nicely done rings.
Then there are seven handhelds — some with clever names like buckle bunny and mechanical bull.
Both of these are variations on a double cheeseburger.
There’s also the barbed wire chicken skewers and the coyote ugly.
The latter is their version of a breaded chicken sandwich that’s slathered with BRT Nashville hot sauce
With all these choices, Gayle, my wife, wen with the unique Texan.
The grilled Texas toast slices were packed with Swiss cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and the toast is coated with blackberry jam.
What a unique combo that you will not find elsewhere. It was delicious, but a little onion on it would have gone a long way towards perfection (to me). The green beans side that came with it were not the best.
For those so inclined, they offer several pizza options. There are seven choices and are all 14-inch.
There are two entrée salads, and not feeling up to snuff on this day, I decided to lay low and go with the lunch potion of the chef salad. Instead of adding chicken or salmon (an addition to both salads), I chose ham. This salad was refreshing, and the blue cheese dressing was spot-on. However, even the lunch portion was too large, so out came a box
The dinners are common fare with pork medallions, ribeye, salmon and chicken available on week nights. But, on weekends, they take it up a notch and offer prime rib and baby back ribs.
With each dinner, you can choose two sides from the selection of six.
There’s also a kid’s menu and a couple desserts, but I would go down to Brenda’s for ice cream.
There is going to be a battle for patrons in this rural area. With the popular Coody Brown’s waterfront joint just down the road, the quality at both places must stay above the norm.
Meanwhile, Backroads Tavern is a very comfortable place. Much of the décor from Coppertop days remain, so there is plenty of nostalgia to go around. There were people coming and going during our short visit.
As you cruise out of Topeka on the Amish by-way, stop-in for a cold one. They have many choices on tap and Tera, the bartender, will great you warmly.