Oakwood Resort continues to make improvements that not only expand its image, but also adds to the resort experience for visitors. This year, they replaced their old pier system with a new floating dock. Built by Big Docks in Iowa, this custom configuration has sufficient slip space to dock more than 20 boats.
Recently an extension was added to the main pier section to create an authentic island ambiance where you can chill while passing the time away.
UNVEILING THE TIKI BAR
Headed by Executive Chef Simroy Campbell, the resort opened their version of a tiki bar June 26 as an extension to the Back Porch outdoor seating area adjacent The Pier Restaurant. Currently there’s limited seating because of COVID-19 guidelines, so 10 can sit at the bar while two other tables can seat seven. Regardless, the place has been packed and, as word spreads, people are now coming from nearby lakes.
Settling in, you can order your island drink of choice, pull out an ice-cold brew from the ice barrel or select one of three drafts. The full summer menu is available including the resorts exclusive “Raw Bar” menu.
On this day, we quaffed a couple cold ones from the barrel while gobbling some raw oysters from the raw bar menu. It’s the only place in Lake Country that serves raw oysters — flown-in twice weekly and kept ice cold in the raw bar kitchen, which is totally separate from the main kitchen.
Another dish unique to the resort is the “seafood martini.” It’s a beautifully prepared concoction of four large, ice-cold shrimp nestled on the lip of a large martini glass, four large, marinated crab fingers and a delicious salmon salad, which is piled on a bed of fresh greens. Rosemary crackers are provided for dipping into the salmon salad. It’s my favorite hot-weather dish anywhere.
My wife, Gayle, opted for the simple rocket salad. It’s a bed of arugula covered with pecans, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes and grated parmesan. The vinaigrette is an interesting honey-apple-balsamic. Although her salad came with no protein, you can add to any of the five salads a variety of options. The choices include grilled salmon, chicken, shrimp or beef filet or seared tuna. The latter is outstanding with this refreshing salad.
FOLKS FLOCK FROM AFAR
While perched at the Tiki Bar watching Matthew, the bartender, trying to keep up with the fray and the many boats trying to dock (Some of the docking can be very exciting!), one boat included a group of partiers — eight young ladies and one guy — all in the 23-24 age range. All these ladies attended Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis together, none are married, but all are well-educated and have jobs.
One of the gal’s parents has a lake house, and her friends were vacationing the week of the Fourth. The host, Hanna, lives in Manhattan and works at an accounting firm, but returned to Indiana in March due to the pandemic. She’s not expecting to return to New York until October.
Another lady works for a shoe company in Nuremberg, Germany. Having been there on several occasions, we chatted about mutual interests in that beautiful, old-world city, including the most famous Christkindlesmarkt (Christmas Market) in all of Europe.
Two drove down from Chicago and another is in graduate school in London, but after an acquaintance came to the bar and bought fireball shots for everyone, all eight began talking at once. So, we didn’t learn where others were working before they packed up and left, but I have a picture.
It was fun day. We went back earlier this week and hung with another Matt, also a bartender. When it’s a bit cooler, we might pull up to the bar by boat and order a couple cold ones.
The Oakwood Resort Tiki Bar is now the new hot spot in Lake Country. Besides driving-up in your boat, you can call-in an order or order online. They also have a cool beer deal for the summer where you can buy a cooler bag with six beers for $15, but bring the bag back for refills, and it’s only $12.
