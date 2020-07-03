Like many rural communities in and around Lake Country, South Whitley is a farming community with a rich history. Many of these small towns were founded in the 1830s and South Whitley was no different. Originally plotted as Springfield in 1837, the name of the town in southern Whitley County was changed to South Whitley when a post office was added five years later.
Today this community of less then 1,800 folks is likely most famous as the hometown to country singer Janie Fricke. She was born in 1947 and attended school there.
Another famous resident was one the most successful coaches in Indiana high school basketball history, Bill Patrick. He attended tiny Sidney High School, and when the Whitley County schools consolidated, he became Whitko’s head coach. In 1991, when there was still single-class basketball, he led his small Whitko squad to the Final Four. On the way, those farm boys defeated four big-city teams that had enrollments far larger than Whitko’s.
Bill Patrick’s in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame!
A RURAL FOOD SCENE
One place we’ve frequented more than once is Moyer’s Corner Café. It’s the local choice for anything breakfast — served all day. Featured are pancakes (think blueberry and chocolate chip) and farmer-style breakfasts like the unusual “sheep herder.” It’s a mountain of American fries drowned in cheese and onions then topped with two eggs.
The lunch and dinner menus boast the usual burger and sandwich fare, but this being a Friday, fish was featured, and one of the specials was something called “captain’s plate.” So, I went for it. This was a huge plate that included a dozen butterflied shrimp, a large slab of Alaskan pollock and a batch of clam bites. We finished it the next day for lunch.
Moyer’s also features homemade pies, and there were four listed on the board this day, but we had another pie source in mind.
Across the street from Moyer’s is the South State Pizza and Grill, which we wanted to try, but they don’t open until 3 p. m.
So instead, we wandered over to the town’s iconic restaurant, Carol’s Corner. Now in its 41st year, this place is a classic summer drive-in complete with car hops. Or, you can eat at any of the several outside tables.
We came to try the ice cream, and there are 13 flavors — including one of my favorites, orange pineapple. My wife, Gayle, went with lemon. We perched at one of the tables, watched the traffic and enjoyed our treats. They didn’t last long.
THE PIE LADY ON 5
Carlene Staller grew-up in near-by Bippus and has lived in the area for years. She loves to make pies, and seven years ago, she started baking them by order straight from her home. Because she’s home-based (we hoped to get a slice), she can only sell from her roadside cart or at farmer markets. Her secret: “Butter shortening” pie crusts.
There are 13 different pies for $14, and seven are sugar-free. Apple pies and dumplings are only available when in season.
There’s also 12 $12 pies with the sugar cream being her most popular of all pies. She makes four different cream pies, three blueberry and three peach versions. When in season, she offers two types of rhubarb pies.
It’s simple to order. Go to www.thepieladyon5.com, choose your pie and send to the email address posted. She’ll let you know when it’s ready.
Carlene is writing her first cookbook, and guess what? It’s all about pies, and might even be called: “Baking with the Pie Lady on 5!” She hopes to have it out in the fall.
South Whitley is just 30 minutes from Lake Country and is worth the trip just to see Carol Eberly’s Carol’s Corner Burger Buggy. Yes, they deliver.
