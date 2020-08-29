According to the Cass County, Michigan, historical records, the first settler in the area near Big Fish Lake was a chap named Bair, who arrived in 1832. Four years later, 28 families populated the wilderness dotted with game-heavy forests and multiple lakes. But, like so many settlements at that time, towns were not created until the railroad arrived in 1870. Marcellus, named from a Roman emperor, became a main stop for Grand Truck Western steam locomotives. Historic pictures from michiganrailroads.com show a major water tower just down the railroad from the depot where locomotives refilled their reservoirs. By 1911, 10 passenger trains made daily stops in Marcellus.
WHITE YARROW FARM
Today, Marcellus is a booming town of about 1,200 people and hosts a number of events. Nearby is White Yarrow Farm where Dale Hasenick has been providing Community-Supported Agriculture for 18 years. There’s always a waiting list. The farm also has a booth at the Goshen Farmers Market, and we always stop for their Japanese turnips, called Hakurei turnips. These golf ball-sized white bulbs are extraordinarily tasty morsels.
ANOTHER DESTINATION
At the recommendation from my wife’s friend who is a Corey Lake resident, we decided to venture into the unknown and visit The Rock at Big Fish Lake. We asked another couple to join us on this road trip of a little more than an hour from Lake Country.
Owners Jim and Mary Bainbridge and son Michael, who is also executive chef, have created a remote, lodge-style outpost in the middle of nowhere. The extensive menu specializes in local ingredients including freshwater fish, salmon, steaks, and pasta that attracts folks from as far away as Chicago.
The large appetizer section is especially interesting with 15 items. Some are highly unique, like Scotch eggs (order 1, 2 or 3), Rueben rolls, bourbon pork wings and others. According to Trina, our excellent waitress, the rockin’ wings or legs are the local favorite. One of our friends decided on a Scotch egg, which was fried in an Italian sausage blanket. It came with some unusual spicy onion strings that brought tears to your eyes.
All six salads can be entrees, and you can add calamari, chicken, steak or shrimp to any, as well as chose from any of the seven house-made dressings. A couple of those dressings are also unusual like the vanilla bean and apple cider vinaigrettes. Gayle, my wife, went with the half Caesar and added some perfectly done calamari.
The cobb salad is a crowd favorite, and Tina says, “It’s one my favorites, but it’s quite large.” For me, the rockin’ hot bacon spinach salad got my attention.
There’s a sandwich section with five choices, including East and West Coast Reubens and an interesting rockin’ rollin’ bluegill po-boy.
There always are two soups, with French onion being a signature soup. However, on this day, the soup du jour was an interesting jalapeno-cheese soup. I almost went for a cup until I heard an adjacent table declare how fiery it was.
Hand-cut steaks, chops and ribs are signature items. You can order a half or full slab of the latter, which comes with a choice of house-made barbeque or bourbon sauce. One of our friends went with the 14-ounce ribeye, which was done properly.
The “Lakeside” section has six entrees including walleye, frog legs, and bluegill. The latter can be either fried or sautéed. I had my eye on the walleye and was not disappointed. After adjusting the seasoning a bit, the walleye paired well with an herbed, white wine reduction and parmesan cheese.
There’s also rock the ranch fried chicken, which has been a huge carryout item.
All entrees come with choice of two sides, but I substituted the spinach salad for one. Unfortunately, the dressing was not as warm as it should’ve been, but I would have it again.
If you want a ride through beautiful rolling hills of southern Michigan, you might want to check out this rural hot-spot. It’s a little more than 50 miles from Lake Country.
