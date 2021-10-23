On Oct. 11, The Pier Restaurant at the Oakwood Resort introduced a new executive chef, Dane Reid. Then, on the next day, the restaurant introduced the new fall/winter menu. So, this historic resort has definitely entered a new chapter.
Dane Reid honed his culinary skills over a number of years. He started very young in the coastal area of Jamaica as a dishwasher. His first job in the U.S. was in 2015 at the famed Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, where we’ll be visiting this week. He came to Oakwood Resort in October, 2016 and has grown since. Now he’s in charge of The Pier and Back Porch.
Being a resort, Oakwood sees a variety of guests passing through. So, the goal is to provide something for everyone’s pallet. Therein, the new fall/winter menu includes some things old and some things new. Carry-overs from the summer menu are based on management and customer recommendations. Regardless, there are some interesting new additions.
STARTERS
By popular demand, there are five carry-overs from the summer menu with the peel and eat shrimp and Wawasee shrimp being crowd favorites. The new addition is beef ravioli. Dane’s take on this comfort food is to stuff these little pasta squares with seasoned ground beef then cover them with a pesto-tomato sauce — very Italian!
SOUPS
The popular crawfish bisque is back, but they haven’t decided yet on offering a soup of the day.
SALADS
There are six, and all but one is a carry-over from the summer menu, including the highly popular rocket and Taza salads. New is a classic Greek salad. I’ll be sure to try that with maybe a slab of perfectly grilled salmon plopped on top.
HANDHELDS
During the summer months, sandwiches are favorites to many, and six remain from that menu, but like the St. Louis style ribs, these handhelds aren’t all sandwiches. Dane and his staff have added three new non-sandwich additions. Last week the new taco bowl was a hot item, as was the new blackened shrimp quesadilla.
The taco bowl is classic Mexican. A taco shell bowl is loaded with lettuce, black beans, tomato, avocado, scallion, cheddar cheese, cilantro, a dollop of sour cream and garnished with a lime wedge.
DINNER ENTREES
This array of eclectic dishes is only served after 4 p. m. weekdays and after 5 p. m. on Friday and Saturday. The three steaks remain — ribeye, New York strip and hanger. Also remaining is the classic “Taste of Jamaica.” It’s a half chicken slathered with jerk sauce and served with classic Jamaican sides of rice and peas and fried plantains.
New entrees include grilled pork medallions and chicken cordon bleu. The latter is classic French and served with orzo, broccolini and a Dijon mustard sauce. Last week, this was a very popular entrée
Prime rib also remains as a weekend special. It’s a 12-ounce portion, and last year, it was the best prime rib in Lake Country.
For comfort food, they added the crawfish Oakwood mac & cheese but kept the stuffed cabbage. The latter is a ground pork, rice and tomato sauce combined in a wilted cabbage wrap. They are delicious, but it’s a huge serving!
DESSERTS
Some folks just come for the desserts with Kathy’s apple pie being in high demand. In September we had our class reunion and Kathy’s apple pie alamode was the only thing one of our classmates ordered for lunch.
They also retained the lava cake but changed the crème brulee by adding passion fruit.
The new addition is fried ice cream — tempura style. It’s topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce and a strawberry.
Chef Dane and his staff have set a high bar for themselves, and the new menu reflects that as a new standard for quality and flavor. We’ll be frequenting The Pier often as winter closes in to sample these new delicacies.
We wish chef Dane well in this new venture.
