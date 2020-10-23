Fall brings changes at many Lake Country restaurants. One really good one has apparently closed, while hopefully there will be a new one opening soon in downtown Syracuse. But, that’s another story.
Since executive chef Simroy Campbell took over The Pier Restaurant, The Raw Bar, The Back Porch and the Tiki Bar at the Oakwood Resort, he has continued to look for menu additions that satisfy the variety of people who pass through the resort. There are not only local regulars who push to retain their favorite menu items, but also folks from afar who come for the many events scheduled throughout the year. The result is somewhat of a worldly menu.
On Oct. 6, the Raw Bar closed for the season, hours of service were reduced and the winter menu introduced. Everything else remains open, except the Tiki Bar, which had its last day Oct. 10.
STARTERS
Many crowd favorites were retained, including the cheddar ale dip, chipotle-cinnamon char tuna (one of my favorites), the peel and eat shrimp — a colossal plate of about 20 shrimp and a major sharable — and the calamari strips.
One of the two new items are pork rinds. These tasty morsels are fried puffy and seasoned with a house seasoning. Chef brought a small serving for sampling while we were enjoying a warm October day at the Tiki Bar, and these were perfectly crunchy just like my Old Order Mennonite aunts used to make years ago to sell at the South Bend Farmer's Market.
Another new starter is the fiery Szechuan shrimp. These plump crustaceans are served with a spicy sauce from that Chinese region, cilantro, roasted red peppers and a slice of garlic bread for sopping.
FLATBREADS, SALADS, SOUP
Chef retained the two popular flatbreads, the very popular rocket salad, the Oakwood cobb, the simple field greens and the Caesar. New is the Mediterranean Greek-chickpea salad. It’s the classic Greek salad (minus beets), but with chick peas (garbanzo beans) added.
All the salads can be ordered as an entrée or side salad portion providing customers with salad flexibility.
The chef typically offers a signature soup, but for this winter, he will mix it up a bit by offering a daily soup.
ENTREES AND HANDHELDS
The popular ribeye, N.Y. strip and chipotle salmon entrees remain, as does the chef’s own “Taste of Jamaica.” Being a native of Jamaica, Simroy offers an island dish of a jerk-seasoned half-chicken that’s served with rice and beans and fried plantains. Authentic Jamaican, indeed.
Also retained is the weekend special of prime rib. Sold at market price, this 12-ounce portion is served with au jus, baked potato, asparagus and horseradish cream. It’s a sharable for us.
Hanger steak is the new entrée addition. This old favorite is char-grilled and served with an unusual butternut squash-potato puree, asparagus and a demi-glaze.
All the handhelds remain the same, thankfully. The salmon burger and portobello grilled cheese have been favorites.
The two comfort foods, barbecued pulled pork nachos and stuffed cabbage, remain. The blanched cabbage wrap is filled with ground pork and rice that combined with a lovely tomato sauce is truly a treat. There are two, and they are large.
DESSERTS
The very popular Kathy’s apple pie remains, as does the old-fashioned banana split. New are the strawberry panna cotta, mango crème brulee and bread pudding a la mode.
Bread pudding originated in 11th century Europe, and over the centuries, it has been known as “the poor man’s pudding.” Simroy’s take on this classic is topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream then slathered with caramel and chocolate sauces.
The Back Porch has heaters to take the chill out of the air and will remain open until the weather shuts it down. Regardless, The Pier with its flavors from around the world and one of our favorite bartender’s, Teddy, awaits folks with trendy cocktails and spectacular food for every palate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.