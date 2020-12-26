Finding a spot for a lunch in Elkhart County can be a challenge in these days of government overreach. Regardless, we found one spot that has survived the pandemic and seemingly is going strong.
Goshen’s classic Oasis Restaurant came under new ownership in 2017, then the flood came. Rebuilding became essential and was challenging. Besides the flood, the property has survived construction issues and COVID-19 restrictions. Now, the new O is truly an oasis mounted high above the flood plain on the original lot. Sitting on a three-foot high slab, the new digs are now out of harm’s way. The industrial-grade building, complete with garage doors to access outdoor seating, has a modern-chic décor throughout. To complete the redo, the original Oasis bar was refurbished and stands large in the bar room.
There’s also the unique wine tasting bar where you can sample weekly selected wines. I’m waiting for them to add a Gruner Veltliner (rarely found in these parts) to this unique offering.
Co-owner Heather Tobias manages day-to-day operations. On this day, she was smiling. Most of the appropriately spaced booths and tables were full of holiday revelers.
INTERNATIONAL TASTES
The lunch menu gives you some selection challenges by offering many items you would love to sample. For appetizers, there are a couple of items with an Asian flair, such as charred shishito peppers and edamame. There are also American classics such as shrimp cocktail and wings — both bone-in and what they call “Chicken crack wings.” Either way, you can choose from various sauces, including gochujang and Caribbean jerk sauce.
One appetizer sampled in the past is the fried portobello fingers. They’re served with a chipotle aioli and are excellent.
The handheld section includes several unique sandwiches and ground steak burgers. The O burger is particularly fiery — served with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers and strawberry jam. All burgers are served on a brioche bun, and you can substitute a Beyond Burger, if you desire meatless.
The po’boy sandwich is another great choice. You choose from either shrimp or lake perch. I’ve had the perch version in the past and it’s exceptional.
But on this day, I had to go with the lobster roll — another sandwich not found often in Lake Country. This delightful bun stuffed with crustacean goodness was just like we’ve had along coastal Maine. Lightly dressed with minimal additions, this was a real treat for a landlubber.
DINNER
The dinner menu expands on the lunch menu and offers a variety of steaks and chops, including the monster ribeye and tomahawk pork chop — both 16-ounces.
There are also the dinner specialties, including the O, which offers salmon with a Mediterranean flare, a stuffed chicken breast and a sous vide prepared chicken Alfredo.
All dinner entrées come with a choice of sides from an extensive list including their stellar Brussels sprouts. The lobster mac and cheese is also a favorite as are the house-made tater tots.
Both the lunch and dinner menus offer the same salad choices including a couple entrée salads.
BOWLS
The most interesting menu item that sets The O apart are bowls. Build your own bowl by selecting from a laundry list of items, including their signature zoodles (spiralized zucchini).
First, you choose from either a quinoa/brown rice blend or zoodles. Then select three vegetable choices from a list of eight. Lastly, the protein. Choose from either pork belly, shrimp, beef tenderloin or chicken. The result is powerful pile of goodness for only $14. What a deal — and they were rolling out of the kitchen on this day.
The O is definitely worthy of a visit, especially during this holiday season. The food is exceptional, and Dan, the bartender, and Tammy, our waitress, are two of the best.
Support your local businesses during these times. It’s stunning the number of restaurants forced to close permanently. I’ll be listing these in my end-of-year review.
