Kelly Graff has a long history of culinary success in the area, and we’ve had the pleasure of following her career. Starting with her first area gig at Checkerberry Inn in rural Goshen, she eventually became executive chef at Indigo on 17 in Elkhart. Then, when the building in Goshen that once housed Bluegill Restaurant became available, she pounced, and Kelly Jae’s Café opened. She never looked back and has become, arguably, one the best chefs in northern Indiana. But the pandemic changed everything when Indiana shut down.
After the mandate relaxed a bit to limited restaurant capacity in May, she ran the numbers, and it didn’t make sense to reopen. After 12 years, a Goshen icon is no more.
COMING SOON
Looking to the future, a couple years ago, Kelly purchased the building in downtown Syracuse that housed M the Market delicatessen. Once the decision on Goshen was made, the renovation of the new Kelly Jae digs commenced in earnest and is now complete.
The restoration of this historic building is characteristic of the personalities of Kelly and her business partner, Beth Grier. The modern-chic, nautical-oriented ambience is magnified with a floor-to-ceiling stone wall and eclectic lighting, paintings by Kelly’s mom adorning several walls, a totally rebuilt kitchen using her Goshen café appliances and old wooden boat oars in various places that her dad once manufactured in Goshen.
Except for the Holstein hide hanging on a wall and real birch tree branches that were incorporated whimsically here and there; the décor is completely different from the Goshen cafe. Creative designs prevail in each space, including the large, comfortably decorated bathrooms.
In the bar space, the bar top is a makeover from the cafe and scaled to fit the area chosen. The main lighting fixtures are exotic masterpieces — strips of metal formed into a globe-shaped affair with multiple lights within the globe. Facing the bar is a couch with the stone wall as the backdrop. The space is totally maximized for seating with 10 bar stools and several tables for four.
On the opposite side of the stone wall and through the original rolling barn door is the main dining space, which also has a separate street entrance from the bar, making the restaurant family friendly. Lighting includes rooster baskets from Thailand that were converted into hanging lamps. On the other side of the dining room is a half-wall that separates the dining area from another space.
Here, Kelly and Beth created a unique walk-in order area. Orders can be placed and paid for, then visitors can take a seat and wait to be served. During warmer days, she expects this informal service to be very busy and will add outdoor sidewalk seating with umbrellas.
Lastly, to complete the outdoor décor, the partners plan a contest for local artists to create a Lake Country themed mural on the outside wall that faces east toward Lake Syracuse. Expectation is for completion this spring.
NEW MENU
The new menu is still evolving, but Kelly says, “There will be several small plate items with some from the Goshen menu, but Lakeside will be different.”
Asian-influenced fare will still be featured, but daily specials and in-house baked goods (think breads and desserts) will be added. On this day, the kitchen staff was experimenting with a couple of baking recipes.
WHEN
With much of her original café staff committed and the restaurant complete, Kelly and Beth, who will be general manager, are nearly ready to open — except for one thing: the COVID-19 pandemic. With several acquaintances and relatives acquiring the dreaded virus, she knows the impact it’s had on people so she’s being extremely cautious
Currently, the grand opening is planned for Memorial Day weekend, but depending on how the new vaccines play out, she may do a couple of soft openings prior to then.
Building on her brand, Kelly Jae’s Lakeside will be an exciting new venue in downtown Syracuse. Don’t be concerned about parking; the municipal lot is next door. Even boat people can make their way to the restaurant by docking at the public pier about two blocks away.
Once open, Lakeside will serve both lunch and dinner seven days a week, making it another luscious location. I can’t wait!
