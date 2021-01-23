Orland is best known as the first settlement in Steuben County. In 1831, the Staynors and Gideon Langdon followed the Vistula Trail (now Ind. 120) west and settled in the area. Soon, the area became known as the Vermont Settlement because of the settler’s origins. Led by Captain Samuel Barry, Orland was plotted in 1834.
According to documents at the Joyce Public Library, the town had a strong anti-slavery sentiment and Captain Barry, with 12 other abolitionists, established an Underground Railroad to Barry’s home. The home still sits a block north of the main intersection on Barry Street.
Today, Orland is best known as the home of Miller Poultry’s chicken processing plant. In 1974, Galen Miller changed from raising turkeys to chickens. The decision was genius. Millers’ chickens are raised at local farms, processed and widely distributed to many major grocery outlets.
MANY POINTS OF INTEREST
Besides the usual small-town hardware store, there’s the Rolling Valley Grill, a butcher shop, a barber shop, grocery store and Chubby’s Fish & Steak. Next door to Chubby’s is Mister Bratz Butcher Shop. Both places are owned by Kevin and Kellie Kain. Kevin has been slicing meat for 35 years and opened Mister Bratz in 2009. The store features more than 35 bratwurst flavors, fresh-cut meats, cheeses, fish, canned goods, salads and catering.
The bratwursts are made from either pork or chicken but the most popular are the Hawaiian pork brats.
Surprisingly, they had fresh frozen bluegill fillets, which we immediately snatched. That and their house-made all-beef franks and seasoned pork patties made this trip worthy.
WALL LAKE TAVERN
West of downtown is a hidden gem on frozen Wall Lake: The Wall Lake Tavern. Just follow the rather faded sign on Ind. 120 that points to this hidden-away joint. Now in its third year with owners Tammy and Keith, the Tavern has been serving up some great grub. so we had to check it out.
When we arrived, the parking lot was full of vehicles owned by both customers and ice fishermen. Once settled, we captured a table adjacent a couple locals quaffing brews. After ordering drinks, we perused the specials board. On this day, there was a wet burrito and a chicken salad melt with a cup of interesting chicken Milano soup.
The main menu features sandwiches on one side and entrées on the other side. For the latter, there are 13 choices, and you can order a la carte, as a basket or as a dinner. The sweet-garlic ribeye and the barbecued ribs are favorites. When ordered as a dinner, the price includes one of the 15 sides and a salad.
One of the six appetizers is onion rings, and us being connoisseurs of sorts on these delectable circles, that was the first choice. The Tavern’s beer batter made this basket of golden goodness better than most. We slammed them!
Although several of the 18 sandwiches listed looked tempting, including the popular pepper jack onion burger, I opted for the chicken salad melt special. While Gayle, my wife, went with two pieces of the popular fried fish that included their house-made slaw.
Adding a slice of onion made my sandwich perfect, but the soup was stellar! It had a rich, thick tomato broth with a hint of parmesan cheese and was chock-full of bell peppers, onion and shredded chicken.
One go-to side dish is the pea salad. It’s the best! Mixed with the peas are chunks of cheddar, boiled egg and onion combined with a light mayo dressing. They also sell this by the pint.
Then there’s the desserts. We watched slices of pumpkin pie and quadruple chocolate cheesecake roll out. They also had a weird maple-bacon cheesecake. The cheesecakes are made by local Kathy Bond.
If you want a cool road trip, Orland is less than an hour from Lake Country. There’s more than one luscious location, and if you want any history, stop in at the barber shop.
