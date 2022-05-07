According to the Penn Museum Expedition site, the Calusa Indians migrated from the everglades to the sand coastal area over a thousand years ago. They were a very protective people ads warlike.
In 1513, Spanish Conquistador, Juan Ponce de Leon received a Royal Contract from Spain to sail northwest from the island of Hispaniolo (now Haiti and Dominican Republic) to claim rich lands thought to be there. When reached what is now southwest Florida, he was astounded by the abundance of lowers, and hence, named the land “La Florida” and claimed it for Spain.
The Calusa didn’t think much of there presence and led by a chief named Carlos, attacked them and drove them away.
In 1566, a Jesuit priest, Pedro Menendez de Aviles came to southwest Florida to convert the Calusa to Christianity. But along with him came European diseases like smallpox and measles. Over the next two hundred years, disease and raiding northern tribes took their toll. By the mid-1700’s, the Calusa no longer existed. Some fled to Cuba while others were enslaved.
In 1896, archaeologist, Frank Sutton, was charged to uncover the Calusa secrets in southwest Florida. In a series on mounds on Key Marco, he uncovered a courtyard, which contained extensive artifacts and brought forth a better understanding of the Calusa culture.
They dug canals, carved wooden canoes, gathered shells and lived off the sea. There is no evidence of any agricultural activity. The communities consisted of villages dispersed around a central city. One such city, called Calos, is located on Mound Island in Estero Bay.
That’s where I’m hanging-out this week.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort
I’ve bored folks in the past about the Association of High Technology Distributors (AHTD). I was one of the thirteen founders back in 1985, and today AHTD has over 400 members.
This week is their spring meeting at this classy, five-star resort and spa that borders Estero and Bonita Springs. I’m here to represent Kassow Robots, a Danish collaborative robot manufacturer. I’ll be discussing robot solutions throughout the week while seeking the best see food in the area.
The resort has a spectacular restaurant on the property, which will be reserved for another story. On this night the quest was for waterfront dining, grouper, grouper and more grouper then a glorious sunset cross the gulf.
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grill
Located almost on the gulf, these joint borders a large backwater area that is filled with dolphins and gators. The gators are so prolific that they warn you not to hold food out over the water. These snappers will come roaring out of the water trying to snatch a piece of something.
With a view of the upcoming gulf sunset on my mind, I arrived early and settling-in at the bar, Bartenders Mark and Mia were hustling to keep-up with the pace even though it was early.
After slurping down my favorite cocktail (called a bullet in Lake Country), I perused the menu. Always looking for something regional and fresh. I pondered the shrimp ceviche on the appetizer menu, but instead went out of the region with fresh-shucked Chesapeake Bay oysters. Small, but delightful, these were easily slammed.
In these parts, grouper is a must-have, and Chef John Venuto’s menu delivered! Among the six sandwich offerings, there is a grouper sandwich, and looked interesting as others at the bar were munchy on the delicacy.
For entrees, there are several fish choices including mahi mahi, salmon, tuna and, of course grouper. I almost went with the grouper stuffed with crabmeat, but after quizzing mark about it, I decided on simply grilled grouper (You can order blackened, grilled, beer-battered, crunchy fried or BBQ.). This large slab of gulf goodness comes with a fresh veggie medley and what they call “yellow rice”. It’s really more reddish and somewhat like a Spanish rice. The whole dish was spectacular, and I wiped the plate clean. But, while doing that, I was amazed to watch this five-foot or so Hispanic lady carrying a full garbage pail of ice on her shoulder to service the bar. Wouldn’t want to arm wrestle her!
Meanwhile off the next venture.
Doc’s Beach House
Less than a half mile down the Bonita Beach Road is this gulf-front joint famous for collecting hundreds of folks for a glance at a gulf sunset. True to form, the parking lot was full, so I made my own space then hustled over to capture a cold-one before the sun dropped out of sight.
There were likely over a hundred people on the beach, bug I was able to find a bench that I shared with a couple from Baltimore (I could tell you several tales they shared about what a disaster that city has become. They are moving out!).
The sun seems to set much faster in the south than in Lake Country as I had to quaff my cold-one in great haste! I’ve seen more spectacular sunsets in these parts, but witnessing the gathering was like a communal happening.
Meanwhile back at the resort, I’ll check-out another sunset down at the marina.
