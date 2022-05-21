Southern Michigan has some delightful destinations
The Four Lakes region along US 12 east of Edwardsburg, Michigan is a popular recreation destination for many. Christiana, Juno, Painter and Eagle Lakes are all within a mile or two of each other. In center of the region along Christiana Creek is the little burg of Adamsville.
In 1832, settlers moved into Potawatomie turf in southern Michigan and called the settlement Adamsport. Soon, another settlement, called Sage’s Mill, was established on the opposite of the creek. In 1838, the two settlements merged and renamed Adamsville.
Today, Adamsville is the home to the Four Lakes Country Club but no gas station. However, there’s a theater and bar.
The Barn Swallow Theater
In the early 1980’s, a couple local ladies visited the Enchanted Hills Playhouse right here in Lake Country. From that visit came the idea of establishing a rural theater in Cass County, Michigan. As a result, this theater was formed in 1985.
Originally located in an old barn where barn swallows nested, the first production was “A Spoon River Anthology”. Sadly, the barn was destroyed by fire in 2004. Undaunted, the theater group acquired a building owned by a local church and continued their productions.
With seating for 77, the theater has hosted musicals, plays and live entertainers. Coming-up, the theater will present “I Wish” in June, “Disney’s High School Musical 2” in August, and in September, Tim Dudley’s “Tribute to the King of Rock and Roll” returns by popular demand. This Elvis impersonation sells out quickly! More events are scheduled for later this year.
It’s interesting that the Barn Swallow Theater idea came from a Lake Country playhouse that didn’t survive, but this theater is thriving!
The Green Jacket Tap ‘N Grill
Nearby on the Four Lakes Country Club property is this joint featuring all things golf. We’ve heard raves about this place and others along this US-12 corridor. So, we decided to check it out.
Settling at the bar as usual, Ruby, the bartender, poured our drinks while we reviewed the menu. Ruby builds a mean bloody Mary, and the garnish was almost lunch!
The menu is typical American fare. There’s a “Fairway Favorite” section which features baskets, rib tips and other bar grub.
In the “Caddy Snacks” section, there are nine choices. Rest assured, the onion rings caught our attention. This is a large serving and more than we needed. Regardless, the chipotle mayo included made for some good dipping!
Moving on, the “Sand Trap” sandwich section had plenty to offer, and according to Ruby the “Divot Burger” is very popular. It’s a third-pound burger topped with ham, an onion ring, Gouda cheese (a popular ingredient here) and a bourbon sauce. That sounded a bit overwhelming!
Under “Water Hazard” are shrimp and fish choices. You can get baskets, dinners and combos. I almost jumped on the fish sandwich.
On Fridays, they offer all you can eat fish, and Ruby says it draws a crowd.
“On the Green” section offers salads and wraps, and the turkey-ham club wrap looked enticing.
Instead, the soup-of-the-day, a roasted pepper and Gouda cheese soup, looked intriguing. I’ve had this soup before at a hole-in-the wall restaurant in Buena Vista CO where we often shot the rapids on the Arkansas River. This version was rich, creamy and included chunks of Gouda. I would go back for that soup!
There’s my version in Farmers in Lake Country, if you want to try it!
Then, we decided to share the special-of-the-day, a ribeye sandwich. It came with pepper-jack cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions and was slathered with a chipotle A1 sauce — all stuffed between two slices of light rye bread. That was plenty for us.
This interesting spot has entertainment and often hosts special events on weekends. Last weekend, an event nearly ran them out of canned beer. We watched Ruby reload the cooler with a dozen cases
There are more places along US-12 to explore, and likely we’ll find other luscious locations.