I’ve pontificated in the past about the virtues of Akron.
It’s a beautiful small farm town, and a great place to raise kids.
There are numerous locally owned businesses including Webb’s Pharmacy, Day Hardware, a beautiful Carnegie library, The Viking Grocery and two great restaurants: Dilly’s and Kristy’s Hometown. The latter scored with the best onion rings a couple years ago.
As you meander east on Ind. 14, you’ll come to the intersection with Ind. 114. On the corner sits an iconic local favorite. Located in a nondescript building, this joint is a gathering spot for farmers and workers.
JONESY’S JUNCTION
When you pull into this long-time establishment, you immediately notice the vehicles in the loaded parking lot. There’s an assortment on pick-up trucks, golf carts, dump trucks, a convertible, a school bus, motorcycles and even a tractor. It felt like we were about to embark on an adventure in country living.
Walking inside, there’s a line to place food orders with the cash register attendant. The menu is on the wall, and you make your choices from the sandwich-laden list, take your number, drink cup and find a seat. The soda fountain and ice tea pitcher is around the corner, so you help yourself as often as you like.
The interior is equally nondescript. There are booths along the window and side wall and six tables. In the back there appears to be an event room of sorts that seats maybe double of what the main restaurant does.
The emphasis is on pork, chicken and smoked brisket, but the specialty is the breaded pork tenderloin. There are 15 sandwiches in all and two salads, including a chef salad. Burgers are part of the choices and include the classics, but the “Junction Burger” is another specialty. It’s a whopping half-pounder with all the fixings. The pork burger is another crowd favorite. A couple in line ordered that specialty.
This week, the special was a gourmet treat. The Junction’s vision of the “Ultimate Ham and Cheese” is a colossal half-pound of thinly sliced ham stacked on a lightly grilled Panino sub-bun with two slices of melted American cheese. It’s served with their house-made Dijonaise sauce. This humongous sandwich can be had for $7.99.
There are also eight sides to choose from, and the house-made slaw and potato salad are favorites. Then there’s onion rings, so those had to be sampled.
On this day, the other special was the Junction’s classic breaded tenderloin with fries for $8.99. Having heard much about the Junction’s version of the Indiana classic, I had to try it. I usually order pork tenderloin grilled, but seeing one of those monsters come out of the galley kitchen behind the counter helped me make the decision to go with the breaded version.
It was truly colossal. It could have fit into three buns, and it was nearly a meal munching on the edges just to get to the bun. Once there the deluxe fixings with onion accompanied the crispy pork nicely. It was a real treat — more like a schnitzel breading — delightfully crispy, not greasy at all, and uniformly coated. Once you bite through the crispy crust, a pounded-thin, moist tenderloin awaits. So yummy, I nearly ate the whole thing.
I also substituted onion rings for the fries, and those too were better than average. The combo made for an excellent lunch.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the hand-breaded crispy chicken fingers. Those too were crispy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. She declared them “quite good.” They were served with fries, and those weren’t bad, either. The ranch dipping sauce was house-made and also spot-on.
Jonesy’s Junction is about a 40-mile drive from Lake Country, but it’s well worth the trip. You venture through egg farm country and lots or corn and soybean fields to get there. It is truly a trip into the heart of Indiana’s farm country. Once there, you will witness a cast of characters likely not seen elsewhere.
That’s an education in itself!