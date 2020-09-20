Years ago, Dennis Hochstetler’s grandfather and a friend were well known for community involvement. They were always out and about and eventually coined the term “Rentown” based on the German word “rennen,” which translates “to run.”
In 1987, Leroy Hostetler, Dennis’ father, opened the Rentown Country Store in rural Marshall County east of Bremen. He started with minimal inventory of bulk goods and cheeses. In 2010, Dennis took over, and it’s grew dramatically. So, in 2015, Dennis and his wife decided to build a new store across the road. The new building is massive and houses the bakery, bulk foods, multiple cheese varieties, fresh produce, frozen items and locally grown meats and poultry.
DAILY SPECIALS
Every day there are specials, and on this day, there were some real bargains. Besides several canned and bulk food specials, butter was priced at $1.89/lb., whole beef tenderloin for $4.99/pound and gourmet cheese varieties for $2.99/lb. For the beef tenderloin, we’ve never seen it priced that low. Not knowing the meat grade, we decided not to buy one.
We did, however, opt for a pack of John’s Butcher Shop pork burgers. We’ve been on a pork burger binge lately and just enjoyed a couple from the Berne Locker, which we wrote about earlier. Those were as good as the gold standard: Mishler’s Packing Company’s pork patties.
THE DUTCHMAID
Across the road and in the renovated former store is Rentown’s restaurant. When you enter, the old-world ambience immediately jumps-out. There’s a huge stone fireplace behind the front desk that faces the restaurant seating area. It would make a wonderful spot for a cozy winter meal.
Then there are dimly lit hanging lights up and down the seating area with old milk pails as shades. Walls are ordained with pictures and paintings of the Amish culture. It’s very comfortable.
The parking lot was full, but we were able get a booth after a short wait. Immediately we were greeted by a gregarious Amish lady who took our drink orders while we perused the menu.
Breakfast is the most popular meal time at the eatery. There are two pages stuffed with classic farm breakfast dishes and some are huge. For example, the “hungry man’s breakfast” would take me all day to eat. With three eggs, three pieces of sausage, bacon or ham, two slices of toast and a mound of their golden hash browns, the serving requires a special platter to hold this great gob of goodness. Then there’s the Amish scrambler with three scrambled eggs, home fries, croutons (that’s different), a meat choice — all topped with cheese and served with toast. Another gut gouger.
There are also four omelettes, a skillet, wet burrito, buttermilk pancakes and French toast, but the most popular is the biscuits and gravy. Made fresh daily, these buttermilk biscuits are topped with their sausage gravy, and it often sells out. It’s so large that you can even get a quarter serving.
WE CAME FOR LUNCH
They serve breakfast all day, but the lunch menu is available at 10:30 a.m. Lunch items include burgers, and sandwiches such as pork tenderloin, chicken and white fish, which I almost went for. Instead, I chose the fresh-made tuna salad. I requested it with fresh-baked wheat bread, and it was yummy. The flaky tuna is seasoned with special spices, celery, onion, a special dressing and something highly unusual — craisins. These tasty cranberry raisins made this salad top-shelf. That and a side of the Amish potato salad was more than satisfying.
Gayle, my wife, kept it simple with one of the soup du jour choices, chicken chowder. It was gobbled quickly, and the veggie bread addition was a perfect match.
Then, I heard there was fresh peach pie available, so we purchased a piece to take home. It’s a classic Amish pie with lots of gooey filling and fresh peaches.
Rentown is less than 30 miles from Lake Country and well worth the trip for Dennis’ daily bargains, and the home cooking is far better than most other Amish country eateries.
