Fulfilling a dream, old friends Andrew Jones and Andrew Holladay opened Rua in 2016 after totally renovating the former Brennan Pharmacy Building.
The managing partners wanted to emphasize small plates called “street food”.
The décor screams “rustic”. The wood floor and beams are from local, deserted properties, and the bar lights are rejuvenated stage lights from an Indianapolis theater. The embellishments are impressive!
Rua, is Portuguese for “street”, and with Andrew Jones being part Portuguese, the name like the food is simple.
This simplicity allowed Rua to survive COVID by totally focusing on carry-out, and it’s still a fair portion of the business.
Last fall, Rua reopened for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Then, last December they expanded into dinner on Friday and Saturday nights.
The food sets a new standard
The notion of “street food” takes on a new meaning when you peruse the menus. The dinner menu includes Brazilian, Middle Eastern, Greek, Indian, Asian, Portuguese and American items. The most popular item during the carry-out era became chicken. Now the menu includes both wings and buttermilk fried chicken. Both can be ordered by the piece.
The menu also offers an Asian-influenced pork rice bowl and grilled hanger steak. For American fare, there is loaded fried potatoes, corn fritters, a burger, and the classic breaded tenderloin sandwich.
Besides hanger steak, another staple is the naan (Indian flatbread) grilled cheese with their creamy tomato soup.
The three salads are also classic American, and you can get either with a choice of three proteins.
Side dishes include mac ‘n cheese, fried potatoes, slaw, green beans, potato salad and Brussels sprouts.
For dessert, the fabulous beet cake is extraordinarily moist and includes an unusual five-spice frosting. There’s also a seasonal fruit crisp and a unique chocolate pot de crème.
On this night, we arrived early and settled at the bar. Sabrina served us a couple cocktails, then told us of her special-of-the-week concoction called “dragon fruit margarita”. This elixir included blended dragon fruit, kiwi juice and jalapenos. We sampled the mix and found it to be quite palatable.
Then out came a couple pao de queije. Previously, these delicious Brazilian cheese muffins were on the menu, but now, complimentary. They were devoured!
That followed with the farmer’s cheese starter. Served with focaccia toasts, fried pumpkin seeds and an olive relish, you can build your own bruschetta with this creamy, goat-like cheese and the fixings.
Next, we opted to share the broiled salmon. This Thai-influenced dish was more than adequate, and the highlight was the balance in the lime-coconut broth. Served with rice and fresh bean sprouts, it was an excellent choice!
Then we ordered a slice of beet cake to go and enjoyed that later!
Brunch
You better make a reservation because Rua’s brunch is becoming the main weekend event in Warsaw.
For breakfast, there are conventional items like an egg plate, an omelet, a Benedict, French toast, flapjacks and biscuits and gravy. Then there’s an unusual avocado rice bowl that includes a fried egg and two southern classics: Shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles.
The “lunchish” section offers four sandwiches, including the special Rua BLT. The dinner salads are also available.
For something smaller, the starter section includes eight items. Four items are from the dinner menu, but there’s also “darn goods” (glazed fried biscuit bites), a scone and breakfast meats.
To satisfy any thirst, there’s a bevy of “brunch drinks” including several enticing mimosas, a bloody Mary and a unique bourbon brew.
Rua is family friendly with both menus including a “little llamas” section for kids. There’s also a separate bar area and a special event banquet room, called the Brennan Room. Adjacent the open kitchen is another seating area where you can observe the action.
Rua is a special place in Lake Country, and in spite of Andrew Jones health issues (Hostess, Jackie, advised that he is on a kidney transplant list) and COVID, Rua has survived and is thriving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.