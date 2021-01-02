I have written about the virtues of the rural town of Roanoke, Indiana, a couple times over the past two years. It remains the home of the Eshelman empire with the Joseph Decuis Restaurant, the Emporium and the Joseph Decuis Inn still dominating Main Street.
Nearby is the Joseph Decuis Farmstead, where the Eshelman’s created a destination inn and a primary supplier of farm produce, chicken and meats for the restaurant and for resell at the Emporium.
South of Roanoke is the Seven Sons Farm. The farm has a store on the property and offers another option for farm-raised produce, meat and fowl.
Today, the streets in downtown Roanoke are lined with a myriad of boutique shops. Unfortunately, a couple have closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but, thankfully, the more than 70-year-old Roanoke Village Inn is prospering. My wife and I have frequented this cozy bar often, and it remains a downtown staple.
On 1st Street, the Parker Grace Tea Room occupies a refurbished circa-1850’s Victorian home. I wrote about this spectacular spot and its French-influenced décor earlier in the year. Besides international gourmet teas, they offer lunch (the signature chicken Divan is worth the trip), fabulous desserts and upstairs there’s the Spoonful of Sugar sweet shop.
There’s also another Roanoke gem: Mouse and Mollie’s Café and Gelato. Located adjacent the old Hartley’s Garage, the farm-wood décor features Italian favorites for breakfast and lunch. On this day, we decided to explore their unique array of sandwiches and maybe one of their daily soups. To allow for multiple sampling, you can get their “two out of three ain’t bad” option. It’s a cup of soup with half a sandwich or half a salad.
Although the Mediterranean-influenced daily quiche looked spectacular, we both chose the cheesy-potato soup over the tomato basil or their signature chili. However, the more difficult task was choosing a sandwich or one of the three salads. Although the Italian sub looked tempting with the various types of Italian meats stuffed in a sub bun, I opted for half of the three-cheese and tomato toastie.
Gayle, my wife, selected half of the ham and Swiss. It’s served with Bavarian mustard on a pretzel roll and was quite filling.
Adding onion to my toastie made this a superior sandwich. This gooey gob of goodness pared wonderfully with the soup, which was full of small chunks of potato and crunchy bites of celery and onion. The combo was a comfort food delight on this blustery day. That and a bottle of authentic Triple XXX root beer (I wrote about the original Triple XXX Drive-In in West Lafayette last year), which was quaffed in great haste, made for a happy day.
The salads are also large. We saw an interesting feta and cranberry salad being served. Loaded with sugared pecans, dried cranberries and crumbled feta cheese, it’s definitely a sharable.
If you don’t select a soup or salad to accompany your sandwich, they offer a choice of their homemade broccoli or potato salad, chips or fresh fruit.
Desserts are another feature at Mouse and Mollie’s. Besides a case full of interesting gelato flavors (think blueberry cheesecake, for one), the kitchen at Mouse and Mollie’s pours out cookies, pies and other goodies each day. On this day, Gayle opted for a bourbon-chocolate-pecan bar. Loaded with chocolate and pecan bits, this bourbon-laced treat disappeared quickly!
If you are in the need of a cold one, you can drop in at the Village Inn or just around the corner is the Birdboy Brewing Company Taproom, but you have to wait until 5 p.m. They also have an interesting menu featuring Joseph Decuis Farm products, but that’s another story.
These ever-changing dynamics keep Roanoke a delightful destination full of luscious locations. Apparently, others agree. On this day, nearly every parking spot on Main Street was taken.
Roanoke is less than an hour from Lake Country — an easy drive through Indiana farm lands.
