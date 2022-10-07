In 1869, John Purdue gifted $150,000 for 100 acres in Tippecanoe County with the goal of creating a school of higher learning.
So, Purdue University was born. In 1874, classes began.
Today, led by Mitch Daniels, Purdue has frozen tuition costs for eleven straight years, reduced huge administrative costs, restored academic integrity, created the new Nanotec Research Park, incubated many new high-tech start-ups, increased enrollment, and for his going away gift, he announced a new School of Business.
This gala event will be his last as Purdue’s President, but my, what a legacy. New President, Dr. Mung Chiang, has his work cut-out.
Boiler Up Bar
Part of the $34 million renovation of the Purdue Union Club, which is now part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, was used to create a destination restaurant. Indeed, the 8Eleven Bistro is that.
Adjacent the bistro is the Boiler Up Bar that features whiskeys. And, they are wall-to-wall with over 800 whiskeys to choose from.
Arriving on campus before lunch, we decided to sample the bar menu at Boiler Up. It’s a take on the bistro menu, but a bit on the lighter side. However, you can always have a Brush Creek Ranch Wagyu burger.
For starters, they feature deviled eggs, which we’ve sampled on previous visits, and their version is quite tasty. Also offered are some interesting crab croquettes.
But, instead, we opted for the lighter side. They have a brunch section, and the frisee salad caught my attention. Any of the salads can be had with a variety of proteins, so I opted for shrimp. It was a perfect choice. Served with a delightful slab of candied-peppered bacon, a soft-boiled egg and a light citrusy vinaigrette, it was exceptional. I would have this dish for breakfast, anytime.
And, the Boiler Up is one of the very few places in Indiana where they offer Gruner Veltliner (Austria’s national grape) by the glass.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife went with the shrimp and crab roll. This puppy was loaded with fresh crab and shrimp chucks. She declared it “better than a lobster roll”. The presentation was also very unusual in that they stuffed a leaf of Boston bibb butter lettuce into the roll and layered the shrimp and crab on top.
Gala Dinner
We put on our best dress for the evening and, as always, headed to Harry’s Chocolate Shop for the warm-up. Our bud, Kevin Nolan, aka, Special K, but better known as K-9, saw us walk-in and immediately poured our favorites. We threw down a couple while catching-up with Special K, then and headed back to the gala reception.
These events are a big deal with close to 300 in attendance, and the opener was an outdoor reception on the lawn in front of the Memorial Union. Fortunately, the weather cooperated.
After frequent pours of your favorite spirit and many chats with like-minded Boilermakers, they herded the masses into the two large Union ballrooms for dinner and the evenings program. We were fortunate to get a table near the stage with major high-rollers and former Purdue President Martin Jischke and his wife.
After more libations, the salads and dinner were served while a fantastic violin soloist entertained the crowd. The dinner could have been special but the surf and turf meal was not to temperature, but we just had more wine while listening to the Purduettes sing a tribute to Mitch Daniels.
We closed the evening by wandering back outdoors for the “Afterglow” event, but by then the temperature had dropped, so back to the Boiler Bar to warm-up with a whiskey.
With the renovation, the Purdue Union Club and the 8Eleven Bistro has become destinations for many Boilers. And, for an additional libation, check-out the Walk-on Bar in the basement where more Alumni hang-out. It’s just another delightful destination, with more than one luscious location.
Next-up, breakfast at the bistro!