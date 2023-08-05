The earliest human occupiers in Kosciusko County were Miami Indians.
They built villages along several rivers and made use of the fertile land. Then the migration westward by early settlers started in the early 1800s. Indiana was granted statehood in 1816. The name means “Land of the Indiana.”
As railroads were coming through all over the state, many pioneers settled along planned railroad lines. Therein, Pierceton was plotted in 1853 along the intended path of where the Fort Wayne-Chicago Railroad was to be installed. The post office was established soon thereafter.
The town was incorporated in 1866. The next year, the train depot was constructed.
Growth created a demand for banking and lodging. So, Citizens Bank was formed in 1879, and the Flat Iron Hotel was constructed the next year.
Today, Pierceton has a population of less than 1,000 and is mainly a drive-through town on Ind. 13 — except for antique lovers. There are no less than nine antique shops on First Street (the main drag). It’s the most concentrated number of such shops witnessed anywhere. But where do you catch some lunch?
Bar 13
We’ve visited Pierceton in the past and enjoyed good eats at the Old Train Depot, which was turned into a restaurant and event venue, and Odd Fellow — a great breakfast/lunch/bakery venue. Sadly, both have closed.
The Taproom Brewhouse is a possibility, but it’s only open on weekends, and The Post only opens at 3 p.m. (but stays open to 3 a.m.). I’m told that joint rocks!
Bar 13 has survived. This dive bar attracts many locals and allows smoking. It’s become a major stop for bikers, and now antique afficionados frequent the joint. So, we decided to walk on the wild-side and check-it out.
Strolling in through the nondescript entrance, you immediately notice that it’s quite different inside. The owners had the floors painted, built new bathrooms and added attractive bar cabinets. The air circulation is strong, and we didn’t notice the smoke until a local chain-smoker plopped at the bar next to us. With all the open bar stools, why did he have to squat next to me?
Anyway, Laura who does everything but cook, welcomed us, and immediately took drink orders. There are no tap beers, but it’s one of the few places that serves Yuengling Light.
The menu features burgers, several sandwiches, subs, including the monster Italian subs, pizza and on this day tacos where the special.
Cruising through the menu, we noticed that they included several sandwiches with what they call “Bar 13 Sauce.” Our curiosity led Laura to bring us a sample. She explained the potion’s ingredients. It’s a concoction of honey-mustard, hot sauce, ranch dressing and a sweet and sour sauce — all cooked together. It has an excellent flavor — much like comeback sauce — and ends with a light bite. Yum!
Moving on, I noticed that the pork tenderloin is less than $5 (about half of what you see elsewhere), and you can get it grilled. So, I checked on the size. It wasn’t a monster like you usually find, and the grilled version is pounded very thin. The result is a very tender, lightly grilled slab of pork. I ordered it deluxe, but instead of mayo, I added the magic Bar 13 sauce. The size was perfect for a lunch, and the whole thing was conquered in short order. The sauce made it special.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with a quarter-pound cheeseburger with onion rings to share. Laura was kind enough to split the large serving between our plates. They were quite good. The batter appeared to be house-made and had a nice crunch. I would put them in our top five of all onion rings.
The burger was also enjoyed, and we waddled out fully satisfied.
Pierceton’s antique stores have folks strolling the main drag, daily — even in the winter — making it a delightful destination for those explorers.