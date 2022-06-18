LOREN SHAUM: Parts of Detroit have seen some revitalization

During Detroit’s heydays, Barry Gordy, Jr. founded the Motown Record Corporation in 1959 in his house on West Grand Boulevard.
He was one of the first black entrepreneurs in Detroit, but didn’t flourish until he discovered a high school kid. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles was formed, and the rest is history.
He renamed his studio, “Hitsville USA” and signed many popular groups including the Supremes. I still remember these three beautiful ladies blowing away the audience on Ed Sullivan’s “Big Big Shoooow”.
Downtown
Ford headquarters has always lived in Dearborn, but GM and Chrysler both were headquartered in the city. GM moved first and Chrysler followed in 1995. That didn’t help because they both filed bankruptcy and had to be bailed-out by the government. Chrysler remains in Auburn Hills
Even the Detroit Lions and Pistons moved to the suburbs.
GM tried to enhance downtown by moving its headquarters back to The Renaissance Center. Regardless, the Cobo Hall Convention Center (now Huntington Place) couldn’t attract major conventions because of safety concerns.
It would take more than a decade to reverse course.
Now, Cadillac Square has been cleaned-up with new shops. The 25-story Huntington Tower is opening in September, and another is planned on the former Joe Louis Arena location.
The Detroit Tigers continue to play downtown at the new Comerica Park. The Lions play at the new Ford Field near the park.
Both the Pistons and Redwings now play at Little Caesar’s Arena, also downtown.
Through all these changes, one iconic downtown establishment had to be reinvented.
The London Chop House
Established in 1938, this club became Detroit’s 21 Club and flourished through the city’s glory days. The likes of Frank Sinatra, Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca were just a few of the powerful and wealthy that frequented LCH.
“Booth One” was considered to be the most important place to be seen across the whole Midwest.
Located in the basement of the Murphy-Telegraph Building, LCH became one of the top 25 restaurants in the country and flourished for four decades. But as Detroit declined, LCH declined, and eventually closed in 1991. Fortunately, we were able to visit this old-style steakhouse a couple times before then.
As the area rebounded, The Gatzaros family believed in Detroit’s future. Responsible for the revitalization of Detroit’s Greektown and owners of Fishbones restaurants, the family decided to bring LCH back. In 2010, they began and two years later LCH reopened.
They moved the popular LCH Cigar Bar upstairs and redid all the furniture and booths. “Booth One” is stilled reserved for VIPs, whoever that might be?
As I meander down the stairway on this rainy night, I’m reminded of past visits and the nostalgia that lies around the corner. The chandeliers are dimly lit but still glittering on the red leather draped booths. Cherry-stained wood adorns the walls. A trio plays soft jazz as I settle-in at the bar. I remember it well!
Eclectic Menu Prevails
I took in the ambience while slurping a magnificent “bullet” craftily manufactured by Victor, the bar manager. Then on to Robert Sherer’s the menu. Although focused on dry-aged steaks, the menu has something for everyone, including several seafood choices topped by Michigan whitefish.
Although oysters are always on the agenda, I made a glutton out of myself the night before and decided to go elsewhere. Behold, fois gras jumped right out, and it was soon in front of me. This buttery, nectar-of- the-gods was perfectly done, and oh-so good. And they poured a nice Sauterne that accompanies this delicacy so well.
Having my full of fish, I decided on something red. Lamb chops looked like the thing to do, and indeed, they were spot-on. The double rib chops were a beautiful medium rare and the lemon and garlic in the marinate stood-out. These could be the best I’ve ever had – excellent quality! Baked Brussels sprouts made a perfect pairing.
Moving-on, and I never do this, but I’m a freak for anything peach! They had a mini peach up-side-down tart, so I went whole hog! It was quickly devoured.
Downtown Detroit has a way to go, but these revitalized establishments are making a go of it. Perhaps, I’ll be back next year for Automate 2023. There two many luscious locations that await!