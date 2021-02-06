The area that is now North Webster, like most areas in Lake Country, was originally inhabited by clans of Pottawatomie and Miami Indians. These Native Americans were friendly to white settlers, and as word got out, folks flocked to the area.
The first white settler, Benjamin Johnson, arrived in 1833, and eventually settled in newly named Tippecanoe Township on what is now known as the Johnson farm. Soon thereafter, Ephraim Muirheid arrived and built a mill adjacent the lake.
In 1837, Christopher Lightfoot plotted 48 lots west of the lake and named the village Webster after Daniel Webster. In 1839, the Warner family purchased a portion of the land and built a store — called Boydston Store.
In 1846, Muirheid sold the mill to Thomas Boydston. Boydston became the postmaster and the mill became the post office. The settlement was called Boydston Mill, and the lake named Boydston Lake.
As more settlers arrived, churches and schools formed, hotels built and more stores established.
In 1876, the town was renamed North Webster, and the post office moved from the mill to town.
In the early 1900s, Joseph Breeck built and piloted steam boats, and the first to operate was named “City of Webster.” It roamed the lake until 1913. Other excursion boats followed.
In the 1930s, the area became somewhat notorious when Chicago gangsters made frequent visits — John Dillinger being one.
North Webster became incorporated in 1937.
Today, it’s a vibrant resort town with about 1,100 year-round residents, annual festivals (sometimes drawing up to 100,000 visitors), interesting restaurants and booming businesses.
NW BUSINESSES
Bart’s Water Sports opened in the 1970s and is now one of the largest water sports retailers in the country.
JC Manufacturing makes exceptional pontoon boats and is the home of the original “Tritoon” design. The company is a major contributor to the local economy.
Downtown offers a used furniture store, a florist, antiques stores, a couple grocery stores and the massive Pilcher’s Shoe Store in the old Camelot castle building.
On the lake, there are resorts, a bait and tackle shack, a marina and the Dixie excursion boat.
Built in 1929, the Dixie is the oldest sternwheel boat in Indiana. Its rich history can be witnessed first-hand through evening tours commencing on Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day. This lake tour is well worth the time.
EATS
There are interesting choices in North Webster, including bakeries. There are four including the newly opened Oswald Family Bakery & Café. On Backwater Road, there’s Dan’s Pies, where you can buy his frozen pies and bake them yourself.
Restaurants include Chinese, Mexican, coffee shops (The River Coffee House is a popular spot), Maria’s House of Pancakes and two pizza joints — one being on the lake. There’s also the Jerky Shop on Main Street offering fresh jerky daily.
For burgers, there are Lucky’s Tavern and the American Legion Post. Recently, the Post won the Best Burger contest in Kosciusko County.
Sheila’s Sweet Treats & Diner and The Webster Pub are a couple favorites.
Sheila’s is particularly popular in the summer with their funky ice cream flavors and monster servings. This ‘50s throwback diner serves breakfast and lunch, but for some reason they have been closed this past week. We hope they reopen soon.
If you want a cool one, you have to mosey across the street to Lucky’s or wait until 4 p.m. Wednesdays when the Webster Pub opens. The pub’s onion rings, whitefish and prime rib are more than adequate. There’s also outside seating.
ANOTHER DELIGHTFUL DESTINATION
When you go, check out the new library. Opening last summer, this 20,000-square-foot complex is amazing for such a small town. Adjacent the Community Center, this modern structure serves more than 6,000 visitors annually.
Just north of town on the Continental Divide is the National Weather Service Doppler Radar Station. A tour of this fabulous facility is a must.
