Miami Indians were the first people known to populate the area around the Eel River (called Kenapocomoco) that is now North Manchester.
The first white settlers arrived in 1834, and the town was plotted in 1836 when the name was changed to North Manchester.
Later, the DeWitt High Wheel Auto Buggy company flourished until it was destroyed by fire in 1910. There are buggy reproductions at the North Manchester Historical Society, but the only known original was discovered years ago in Ottawa, Illinois.
Today, Manchester University is the main economic engine for the town.
VICTORIAN-ERA HOMES DOMINATE
There are so many elegant Victorian homes in town, it’s hard to rank one over the other. There are more than 150 structures in and around the central business district that are lumped into a National Historical District. Many of the homes are circa-1870s.
In 2007, the North Manchester National Historical Society formed the Historic Homes Preservation Group to purchase endangered properties for restoration. Since then, six or more structures have been restored and sold.
Several restored structures now house vibrant businesses. There’s a museum, an art gallery, a funeral home, restaurants and insurance and legal offices.
If you wander south of downtown on Mill Street, you cross another town attraction, the 1872 covered truss bridge. Built by Smith Bridge Works, this wooden structure still handles daily traffic across the Eel River.
To promote town economic development and manage events, Manchester Alive: Main Street Chamber Alliance was formed. When our son, who graduated from Manchester College, lived in North Manchester, we took part in one of the Alliance’s Christmas house tours. This was stunning! Each of the six houses on the tour were decorated in Victorian detail.
Sadly, this year, the Grinch really did steal Christmas. All holiday events have been canceled.
EATS
The university attracts the usual chain restaurants, but there are also several interesting, locally-owned places that stand out. One must-stop is the community owned coffee shop and restaurant, called “KenapocoMocha” — a take on the Miami name for the Eel River. It’s in one of the renovated Victorian homes.
Since opening in April 2008, KenapocoMocha has promoted: “Slow food home-made to order.” Incorporating ingredients from local farmers and gardens on the grounds, there are daily specials and a chalk board list of weekly sandwich and salad specials. The curried chicken salad is stellar.
Breakfast is a popular time with fresh baked goods and daily quiches always available.
Another place of interest is Mr. Dave’s, which claims fame for its pork tenderloins. A Main Street staple is the Crystal Main Street Grill. Their Italian wrap (pizza ingredients on a fresh, warm pita) is exceptional, as is their fresh-made, turkey-vegetable soup.
On Walnut Street is the local favorite, Inn Pub and Grill.
Just west of downtown is Nordmann’s Nook — a bakery and gift shop. They feature fresh-baked cookies and other sweet treats. Their pies, especially sugar cream, are particularly popular. They sold a huge batch of pies for Thanksgiving and are taking orders for Christmas.
Further west of town is the Sandwich Cellar in the Time Out Inn, and just south of town is a good Mexican Restaurant, El Mezquite.
Sadly, the most popular place in town, The Main View, closed its doors.
Even though holiday events are canceled, the decorations on many of these Victorian homes still makes North Manchester another delightful destination. Particularly check-out the scene at night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.