The Barbee Chain of Lakes were carved by glacial retraction eons ago. It consists of seven lakes: Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Kuhn, Seachrist, Irish, Sawmill and Banning — all interconnected.
Historically, the area has been a popular location for the rich and famous — especially at the Barbee Hotel.
Just down the road, and on the channel between the two Barbee lakes, is the former Barbee Landing Bar. This popular watering hole has been totally renovated by new owners Sherie and Joe Gallas.
They own a restaurant in Illinois but have a place on a lake and have visited the area for years.
Major Makeover
The owners created a 21 and over bar downstairs. Upstairs is a family room and another bar. They can seat nearly 300 folks in the combined spaces.
The nautical theme and open spaces make this a comfortable waterfront location for bar fare, mega cold brews and major partying.
Brews
There are 86 beers available, and it might take you a half-hour to go through the list. Craft beers feature both local and national brands. One of my favorites is the summer shandy from Sun King Brewery out of Indianapolis. Sadly, it’s too early for that, but their cream ale is delightful.
However, after more sampling, I settled on Bells Oberon ale. It was quite refreshing! I would have it again, but then I saw a monster bloody Mary concocted by bartender, Billie.
Bar Fare Prevails
The menu is dominated by what I call “lake fare” There are some unique appetizers including Bavarian pretzels, cauliflower wings, corn fritters and a collection of exotic jerky sticks. This collection is unreal! For $4.95, you get one stick each of kangaroo, alligator, bear, camel, elk, buffalo, ostrich and venison.
I’ve sampled all these meats before except camel. When we had our mountain cabin in Created Butte CO, bear, elk and venison meats were readily available. I also had kangaroo and ostrich steaks at Tag – a restaurant in Denver.
In these parts, buffalo jerky is readily available at Cook’s Bison Ranch. And, if you want recipes for kangaroo and alligator, check-out my book, Farmers in Lake Country available at Fables.
Meanwhile, of the three salads, the apple gorgonzola looked interesting, and you can add a choice of two proteins to any salad. But this wasn’t a day for salad.
Their signature soup is French onion, and they have a daily special.
The sandwich section also has unusual choices. The Barbee grilled cheese includes three cheeses, tomato, jalapeno and chipotle mayo all melted between sourdough bread slices. And, if you want an overload, add a burger or grilled chicken.
Another item not found elsewhere in Lake Country is the bison burger, which I almost went for.
They also have an impossible burger and wraps for those so inclined.
A signature item is “The Horseshoe”. Not sure where the name comes from, but it’s an open-faced sandwich loaded with waffle fries and topped with a white cheese sauce. Then you can add a choice of six proteins by weight.
Instead, I wandered to the “Everyday is Friday” where their version of fish and chips is beer-battered bluegill served with waffle fries and tartar sauce or malt vinegar. I went with that, and although there was more breading than needed, the fish was perfectly done. Coupled with spot-on waffle fries and a side of slaw, it was satisfying.
Gayle, my wife, went with the breaded tenderloin. According to Billie, it’s one of their more popular sandwiches, and Gayle concurred that it was a good choice. The breading was very light, and the tenderloin nicely done.
After all that, I had to conclude with a bloody Mary. They make their own mix, and Billie topped this major bloody with all the goodies – a perfect dessert.
This joint will be slammed once lakers arrive. Even on Easter, the place was packed. Once live bands and karaoke rock into the wee-hours of the morning, the piers will be packed. They need more parking space, so get here early.
