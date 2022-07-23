According to historian, Roy Sowers, the trail between Fort Dearborn (Chicago) and Detroit carried so much traffic that a local Indian Chief set up a toll at the popular Grand Traverse crossing over the St. Joseph River in what is now Mottville. Now the trail is U.S. 12.
In 1828, Joseph Quimby became the first white settler near the crossing. Soon others followed, and Mottville was platted in 1830. Former Indian agent, Elias Taylor, built a frame house that became the first sheriff’s office, first general store, first post office and first tavern in St. Joseph County.
In 1833, Hart Stewart built a larger tavern and a bridge at the crossing. Later the first mill was built.
During the Civil War, Mottville was one of the last terminals for the Underground Railroad. Many freed slaves hid in the swamps near Cassopolis until the war ended. Many of these folks did quite well in spite of the “worthless” government land given to them.
In 1922, the historic “camelback” cement girder bridge was constructed over the Grand Traverse to replace a wooden bridge. That 270-foot bridge remains today for pedestrian traffic, and is the longest camelback bridge in Michigan.
In the 1930’s, Mottville became a major distribution center. Steamers and keels made their way up the St. Joseph River from Lake Michigan with grain and whiskey. Goods were then distributed to the surrounding area.
Today, Mottville Township has a population of around 1,500, and may be more famous for the Mottville Speedway. When I was growing-up on our truck farm where the Concord Mall sits today, our neighbor drove stock cars and raced in Mottville. I remember riding in the stock car with my neighbor while being pulled by his dad to these races.
Jaywalker
Another spot that attracts folks from afar is the Jaywalker Restaurant adjacent the famous bridge. Owner Jodie Walker has created a comfortable, lodge-like, riverside ambiance. Americana adorns the walls while the river slowly drifts-bye.
On this day, we met Concord Class of ‘60’s classmates for our monthly class lunch. A couple from Florida came for the occasion.
Jaywalker’s menu is classic American. To start, there are 13 choices with a couple interesting items like camelback gizzards and sautéed livers.
The salads looked inviting with seven choices. The upstream salmon salad looked attractive as did the Alabama steak salad.
If you’re in for a burger, there are six including a veggie burger, which a couple went for!
For entrees, they have 15 including walleye, white fish, frog legs and four steak options. They are known for their ribs, and on weekends, prime rib is the super star!
Also known for their fried chicken, and one of the classmates ordered a serving and concurred that it was special!
Instead, I wandered back to the sandwiches. There are ten choices including two wraps. I selected the grouper sandwich, while another classmate went with the “Hog Capitol” pulled pork. He claimed it superb!
The grouper sandwich came with two large slabs of grouper that far out-sized the Kiser bun it was served on. The batter was crisp and the fish was so flaky, it was hard to fork as I discarded any notion of trying to eat it as a sandwich.
That, a side of their onion rings and a serving of their unique cole slaw was may more than I needed, but at least I got to taste a lot of stuff. The onion rings were right up there with the best!
The slaw is unusual. They serve the shredded mix in a bowl, then pour the dressing over the top. You basically mix your own slaw while you eat it!
Jaywalkers is a great place for a group or to just hang-out at the bar. There is also patio seating overlooking the St. Joseph River and the famous camelback bridge. We’ll be back!