“Do you Believe in Miracles?”
This quote for the ages from famed sorts announcer, Al Michaels, came after the United States hockey team shocked the world in the 1980 Olympics by winning the gold medal. It definitely applies today.
John Mellencamp wrote: “This is a little ditty about Jack and Diane, two American kids doing the best they can.” Well, I want to tell a real-life ditty about two American kids: Dan and Natalie, that have just had an amazing journey!
Background
We first met Dan years ago when he visited Lake Country with some of his family. Being a young buck, he was driven to quickly absorb as much of the Lake Country scene as he could in a short time (like most first-time visitors), including over consumption. Let it be said that the Frog Tavern was definitely involved in this initial venture.
Later, after graduating from Bowling Green University, where he walked-on as a wide receiver and made the football team, Dan took a job in Louisville and ultimately met a pretty little physical therapist, Natalie. The rest is history.
Our friendship has continued over the years. We’ve visited them, on occasion, when in Louisville for business, and we once gave them tickets to a Purdue-Bowling Green football game where BG upset Purdue 14-13. Dan sent us a picture of the scoreboard, which we still have.
They also went to our cabin in Colorado and captured a fabulous picture of Mount Crested Butte from the airplane. We still have it. Dan even skied down our driveway. He was a wild child.
Today, Dan and Natalie have a wonderful family of five beautiful kids. So beautiful, they went for number six!
PREGNANCY GONE AWRY
Back in January and in her 19th week, Natalie had an ultrasound to see how the new baby was progressing. The images alarmed doctors when they astutely observed an extremely rare condition. Her uterus wall had become extraordinarily thin. Doctors declared that they had never seen such a condition. If the wall broke both baby and mother would be in grave peril. They determined that she had to be continually observed.
So, on January 26, Natalie was admitted to the University of Louisville Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where she could be monitored 24/7. The goal was to get the baby into the third trimester or at least 27 weeks.
Because of COVID, only Dan could visit; however, she was able to view her family via the hospital’s camera network.
Besides the family calls, Natalie passed time by walking the floors and reading a lot. But, early in the morning on March 16, she started to bleed. Five hours later, Aubrey was born at less than three pounds and was immediately taken to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to isolate and stabilize. This is a Level III trauma unit and one of the best in Kentucky.
This brave little one struggled with typical premature baby issues. She was placed on oxygen and her tiny heart had to be monitored. Irregular heart rhythm is common in premature babies.
Meanwhile, Natalie went through another surgery to repair her innards. Fortunately, it was successful, and after eight weeks in the hospital, she finally went home to her family. Talk about tough times.
It wasn’t until three weeks later that Natalie was allowed to hold baby Aubrey for the first time.
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY
Aubrey continued to improve and grow. Finally, after two months in NICU, she gained sufficient weight and her heart stabilized. Weighing in at 5 pounds and 2 ounces, doctors declared her ready to go home.
Dan texted: “Graduation Day”!
On Mother’s Day, May 9, Aubrey arrived home to meet her siblings for the first time. The NICU staff gave Dan and Natalie a standing ovation as they exited the hospital through the reception area. It was an incredibly heart-warming moment.
You can observe Natalie and Aubrey’s journey on the NICU Facebook page. The link is https://www.facebook.com/UofLHospitalCWI/.
In these days when the family concept is under assault, this story brings out everything that is good about an American family and deserves attention. Natalie’s doctors and nurses are real heroes. She and little Aubrey are warriors.
Believe in miracles. This “million-dollar baby” is surely one.
