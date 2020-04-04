Tough times usually brings out the best in people. We adjust to make ends meet regardless of the barriers confronted. Restaurants are no different! Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve talked to as many restaurants as possible to determine their strategy for coping with this invisible monster.
Last week, we explored restaurants offering carry-out within a 15- to 20-minute drive. A couple that reported late are The Pier at Oakwood Resort and Louie’s Bar and Grill. Both remain open for carry-out service.
The Pier offers a $6 burger package with fries and a soft drink. Recently, they featured a full meal: Chicken roulade with a smoked Gouda-cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables for $10. Lunch options are available on Friday and Saturday.
Louie’s Bar and Grill carry-out has been brisk. We love their flexibility! Customers can order whatever number of bluegill and/or frog leg pieces you want. Their bison burger is another top-shelf carry-out!
MORE PAUSES
Hopefully, these are only in pause mode:
Moonracker Pub in Cromwell
The Boathouse in Winona Village
Palette, The Luncheonette at Zale’s Pharmacy and One Ten Craft Meatery in Warsaw
China Star in the Syracuse Village
Odd Fellow Café and Coffee and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton
Ortho City Brewery and Smokehouse in Warsaw has closed permanently.
INNOVATION RULES
There remains a myriad of restaurant choices in and around Warsaw and up and down the US 30 corridor. With all the choices, many are being highly innovative to attract customers. Here’s what’s going on:
Warsaw
The American Table offers a breakfast for five to seven people that includes pancakes, French toast, crepes and scrambled eggs for $30. A meat choice can be added for another $10.
Others offering breakfast and lunch include: B-Mac on Buffalo, Creighton Crazy Eggs Café (mocha Monday for $1), Latte Lounge and Cozy Cottage restaurant.
Those offering lunch and dinner include: China Palace, Downtown Eatery and Spirits (fried chicken sandwich with a side for $6.99), La Troje, El Arriero Mexican Bar & Grill, Asian Cajun Seafood Company, Peking Kitchen, Thai House Restaurant, Mi Lindo Acapulco Mexican, Chinatown Express, El Comal, Patino’s Mexican Food, Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap (also beer in multiple containers). Oak & Alley (check-out the fried cheese curds, beer six-packs and wine by the bottle), Wong’s Cantonese Restaurant, Side House Grill ($5.99 pork tenderloin on Tuesday’s), Yamato Steakhouse of Japan and Rex’s Rendezvous, which is offering Friday fish dinners for $7.99. They are also selling beer and liquor for take-out.
Boss BBQ is open each Saturday.
Rua (featuring bacon burgers and soups) and Noa Noa Wood Grill and Shushi Bar are both open during dinner hours. Noa Noa has featured walleye and a New England seafood bowl.
Taqueria El Comal is open only during lunch hours.
Maria’s Family Restaurant, Cardosa Cafe and Tacos Jalisco are taking orders for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
All along U.S. 30, the chains with drive-up windows are seeing activity, at least on this day. Those chain restaurants that don’t have such a service continue to promote carry-out and many are delivering via Doordash!
Pierceton
Down U.S. 30 in Pierceton, Bar 13 served subs and pizza last Thursday and Friday nights, but it’s unclear whether they will repeat for this week.
Pizza Stop and Subs are open after 5 p.m., and they will deliver.
The Post offered a broasted chicken dinner for carry-out last week but aren’t sure if they will repeat in the future.
Winona Village
Kelainey’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop is taking sandwich orders. Their creative sandwiches are a bargain.
Light Rail Café & Roaster promotes $5 pizzas, as well as, specialty sandwiches, for lunch and dinner.
Cerulean is serving only during dinner hours. A dinner for four is $40, but they are out of their rum punch to go!
Everyone seems to have a favorite place to call-in, but from what I’ve seen, this flow of dedicated loyalty will be inadequate to sustain this large number of restaurants. More will pause or close.
Fortunately, with the majority of the manufacturers in the area being on the state’s “essential list,” people are working and, by all indications, businesses are supporting locally. Buying local remains a good thing!
Be safe, be well and look for safe spaces!
