In 1961, Mario’s deli and meat market opened at the corner of Wood and Gage streets on Elkhart’s east side. In 1991, Mario’s daughter, Lynda Bell started Mario’s Catering.
Catering Explosion
The catering business reached the point where they were doing as many as thirty events a week. Notre Dame football season brought opportunities to cater tailgate parties. Other catering opportunities come from reunions, family parties, corporate events, weddings, showers, funerals, and customized holiday events. Popular selections are classic Italian dishes like baked lasagna or mostaccioli with a loaf of fresh-baked bread.
As their reputation for exceptional food grew, Lynda opened Wood & Gage restaurant in 2004 as a coffee shop, bakery, café and gift shop. Being in a residential neighborhood, the restaurant became a popular hang-out for lunch.
She eventually needed more space.
Brislo Bistro
The spot that was once Dino’s in a strip mall at the corner of Osolo Road and Bristol Street became available, and she pounced. Brislo Bistro was born. Named after the intersection, the early focus is on breakfast and lunch, but they will open evenings for groups of ten or more.
The breakfast menu is light and features muffins, scones, bagels and cinnamon rolls. Alternatively, there is a yogurt parfait. According to Lynda, a new gas line is being installed for their oven. So, expect fresh baked goods soon.
For drinks, a mimosa is high on the list, but they also offer Arabica coffee, sodas, fresh-squeezed orange juice, Tazo teas, and Fairlife 2% milk.
The lunch menu is more extensive and favors Boar’s Head meats and cheeses on many items.
For lighter fare, there are three salads. The house salad includes lettuce, fajita chicken and other goodies. It’s doused with their house-made basil-lemon dressing, which can be purchased, and is frequently used as a marinade for chicken, beef or pork.
In addition, there are Asian and Caesar salads, each with the appropriate dressings.
The highlight is the array of sandwiches. There are fourteen, and feature such classics like a giant pork tenderloin (fried or grilled), the Wood & Gage burger, two Reubens, and two grilled cheese choices. House specialties include Mario’s panini and a build-your-own option.
I was looking for their exceptional Italian sub served at Wood & Gage, but sadly, that wasn’t available.
Other items, include their signature creamed chicken in a potato basket, which we’ve enjoyed in the past, fish and chips, and the quiche of the day.
Sides include house-made chips, hand-cut fries, warm pretzel sticks and their famous mushroom brie soup.
Desserts are another matter. The Bistro offers five choices including their signature warm bread pudding with home-made rum sauce. The apple dumpling is also popular.
Once our Class of ’60 classmates gathered for our monthly lunch, the attentive servers answered questions on the menu.
I had to have the mushroom soup. Served in a cast iron cup, it was stellar! Rich, creamy and chuck-full of fresh button-head mushroom pieces, it was actually a meal. I would go back just for that.
Moving on, I decided on their tuna melt sandwich, which is also a carry-over from Wood & Gage. I should have asked for half a sandwich. Swiss cheese smothered the excellent tuna salad. Grilled on rye toast, this monster and the side of pasta salad met all expectations.
Others in the group ordered salads and sandwiches, but Gayle, my wife, and a friend decided to share the shrimp basket special. Eight butter-flied shrimp were crispy, and nicely fried. Served, with fries and slaw, they had more than enough.
This new location on Elkhart’s northeast side, is as comfortable as Wood & Gage but much larger. According to our group of thirteen, all the dishes were spot-on, and served in an orderly fashion. The group would go back in a heartbeat.
Lynda has something special going-on here, and it’s still evolving. Besides baked goods, expect beer and wine being added to the agenda by May.