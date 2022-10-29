According to the Manitowish Waters Historical Society the first recorded event occurred in 1745 when the Lake Superior Ojibwa defeated the Dakota Sioux and drove them west.
The Ojibwa took advantage of the lush forests, abundant game and fish and settled on the shores of what are now Manitowish and Rest lakes.
The first white settlers arrived in the 1880’s and created a huge logging industry. The chain of lakes was used to move logs to sawmills. When the railroad arrived in 1888, logs were moved to mills further away.
Eventually the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company took over the area and created a swashbuckling era. The result was a tent city of lumberjacks.
A dam was built on Rest Lake in 1892. Three spillways were included and when opened an ocean of logs rushed downstream. The logs were destined for Chippewas Falls and took most of the summer to arrive.
During that time, Abe LaFave had a vision that the area would ultimately become a resort area and built a lodge on Island Lake. Soon vacationers discovered the pristine lakes and the word spread.
Today, the area is a year-round tourist hotspot, a vibrant art community, and a major cranberry producing area. Every year the “Cran-A-Rama” is held near the airport. They shuttle folks to the marshes, offer pontoon fall color tours and a cranberry cooking contest.
A couple years ago we passed through this area, so on this visit to see old friends, we decided to check-out the area on the way to returning home “over-the-top.”
During this time of the year colors are in their prime in Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. That is our quest.
Manitowish Waters
It’s actually a town and is packed during early October. The traffic was fierce north of Wausau. Lines of vehicles pulling ATV’s and boats were lined-up when the freeway merges into Ind. 51. We were fortunate to get the last room at The Lodge — a fabulous Northwoods lodge — owned by the Uihlein family.
The family is well-known in Milwaukee as original heirs to the Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company and are prominent philanthropists. They are also involved in the arts including those venues we visited and wrote about earlier.
Liz Uihlein’s family frequented the area during her childhood creating fond memories. So, as property became available in the 2000’s, they pounced. Besides The Lodge, they also own a coffee shop, two boutiques, a spa, an athletic club and Smokey’s Restaurant and Supper Club.
Smokey’s
This obscure joint draws folks to the area, like us, just to have dinner at Smokey’s. Washington-based chef, Rachel Schwanz, who has a certificate of culinary arts from the Le Cordon Bleu school, runs the restaurant and has created a Northwoods fine dining experience like no other. You must have a reservation.
The menu demonstrates that less is better. There are only five appetizers, but because of a wonderful serving of charcuterie and dips that awaited us when we were seated, we chose not to partake although the parmesan coated English onion rings looked tempting. As we snacked, we perused the menu and decided on going straight to the entrees even though the “House Specials” looked tempting — especially the Scottish salmon Oscar.
After counseling with our waitress, Lori, who drives 50 miles one way from Iron Mountain, Michigan to work at Smokey’s, we found that the lamb was from Wisconsin. Wanting to eat local, I went for those chops. The two double-chops were spot-on and far better than New Zealand lamb! I dove-in so quickly that I forgot to take a picture of this spectacular presentation.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, decided on the Great Lakes walleye — one of the four seafood choices. You can get the walleye blackened or pan-fried. She chose the latter, and it too was perfectly done.
Manitowish Waters is truly God’s country. I’ve hunted nearby when we lived in Wisconsin and can attest to that. Tomorrow, we go over the top.