I’ve been to Minnesota’s Twin City area many times, and this recent visit was to see a distributor for the Danish robot company I work with.
Our hotel was adjacent the famous Mall of America, which was built on the location of the former Metropolitan Stadium. This mall is stunning. When it opened in 1992, it was the largest in the world. It houses more than 500 stores and offers 12,000 parking spaces.
Today, MOA is not even in the top five malls worldwide. Regardless, it’s still a destination for travelers.
In and around the mall are nearly a hundred restaurants. Some are really unique, so during down-time, I had to explore, and indeed, I found a couple intriguing spots — one I had to visit twice.
HAZELWOOD FOOD + DRINK
Chef Scott Foster and partner Pat Woodring wanted to open a spot outside of MOA, yet close enough to attract MOA visitors. Opening in 2004, this joint has become a hot-spot.
The menu is a collection of wood-fired items, including clay pots, pizza, meat loaf and rotisserie chicken. They also offer four “healthy bowls” with a protein choice.
Soups are made a day ahead, and every day there is a special. Chicken and wild rice is the signature soup and served daily, but on other days, there are different soups. One is an interesting smoked Gouda potato soup.
There are nine starters and most are sharables, including the clever crispy shrimp deviled eggs and the spicey chicken meat balls. Sitting near the kitchen, I noted that the crispy Brussels sprout appetizer was also a popular item.
I had to start with their classic bloody mary, and bartender, Mindy, did not disappoint. The litany of garnishes could make one a nice lunch, and the house-made mix is special. It’s laced with horseradish.
While sipping away, I perused the menu and settled on the cranberry-walnut salad topped with a perfect wood-fired slab of salmon. Smothered with blue cheese crumbles and a balsamic vinaigrette, it was an excellent choice.
Next day, I dropped my Danish colleague at the airport and returned to Hazelwood to try a couple new items. The soup special was a shrimp and corn chowder, which was awesome.
Then I went with the classic wedge salad. The serving of three small wedges were lovely bites of goodness. They were chilled perfectly and coated in a blue cheese dressing and dotted with an abundance of bacon bits.
I’ll go back to Hazelwood anytime.
FIRE LAKE GRILL HOUSE + COCKTAIL BAR
Having an evening off, I decided to check out joints in MOA. There are several hotels attached to the mall — all with great restaurants. But, the one that stood out was the Fire Lake Grill House, and chef Keven Kvalsten’s eclectic menu.
Located on the second floor inside the Radisson Hotel, this place is spectacular. The wine list compares with any I’ve seen, and even includes the best cab ever, Caymus, by the glass. Wow!
Settling-in at the bar, Molly poured me a cold-one as I scanned the menu. If you go to Minnesota, there are two things you must have — walleye and wild rice. Both were on the menu.
Walleye is served as an entrée, but also formed into cakes as an appetizer. So, I started with a cup of chicken-wild rice soup. The cup was more like a bowl and a true comfort. The creamy wild rice added a nutty flavor to each bite. I slurped every bit of it.
Next, I opted for the appetizer walleye, which is walleye meat crumbled, formed into cakes and fried crisp. They were served with a lemon-tarragon sauce and were spot-on. I’ve never had a walleye cake before, but I’ll have them again.
You could spend a week and not hit all the attractions in and around MOA, but if you go, take time to venture further north. Most rural towns are filled with all things Scandinavian.
In the 1800s many Norwegians, Swedes and Danes settled in Minnesota, and Scandinavian traditions prevail throughout the region. Another reason to visit Minnesota.
