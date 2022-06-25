We’ve followed Kelly Graff from her beginning at the Checkerberry Inn east of Goshen to becoming, arguably, the most creative executive chef in Lake Country.
Her iconic Goshen restaurant, Kelly Jae’s Café, was the hottest spot in Goshen for twelve years. But then came COVID, and she shut down.
When mandates relaxed, reopening didn’t make sense under the limited capacity rules. So, she started remodeling the circa 1890’s building on East Main Street in beautiful downtown Syracuse that was purchased a couple years ago. In doing so, she installed many items from the Goshen restaurant including the kitchen equipment, the bar and some décor.
Kelly Jae’s Lakeside opened softly last March for three days a week. In May 2021, they expanded to Wednesday, then had their “Grand Opening” celebration during Memorial Day weekend. When lakers started arriving in groves last summer, the restaurant was booked solid on most nights.
After a successful summer, she closed for vacation and did some reassessment. She and partner, Beth Grier, decided to remove a small separator in the main dining area to allow more seating. That increased the seating by fifteen and now the restaurant’s capacity is 83.
Then over this Memorial Day weekend, she recreated the grand opening event by erecting a tent on the adjacent parking lot for a “Summer Kick-off “event. It sold-out quickly!
Lunch is Coming
At the request of local businesses that wanted an upscale place to take customers for lunch, Lakeside decided to open for one day a week.
Sous Chef, Amanda, says, “this new menu is influenced much by what was successful in Goshen”. It is simple elegance by most standards.
For openers, you can choose from guacamole, house-made smoked salmon or roasted carrot hummus. The latter is an interesting twist on the Middle Eastern classic, and I don’t recall it ever being on any of her menus. It’s served with flatbreads for dipping.
Her signature sweet corn and crab chowder is always on the menu, and it remains for lunch. Also included is a tomato-basil bisque.
If those don’t raise your curiosity, there are three salads. The best salad in all of Lake Country, Jae’s salad, is one, but there’s Lakeside’s take on a cobb salad and a blackened salmon salad. Both of these are definitely entrée salads.
The Lakeside cobb salad comes with grilled chicken and all the classic cobb fixings including delightful blue cheese crumbles. Can’t wait to dig into that!
They make their own blackened seasoning and dust the salmon lightly for this new salad. It includes strawberries, red onion, field greens and goat cheese. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette, this will be a show-stopper.
Moving-on, there are seven sandwiches. The mini sliders and ABLT (Avocado + BLT) are carry overs from the dinner menu. The Cuban has also been seen occasionally, but the Mediterranean chicken wrap is something special. It has all the Mediterranean area goodies including hummus, feta, cucumber, tomato and romaine. It’s kind of a chicken gyro, of sorts.
Besides a turkey-avocado sandwich, they, thankfully, added the salmon burger. It was on the dinner menu for a short time, and it’s one of the best burgers ever.
This Asian-influenced gob of goodness is topped with crunchy bean sprouts and avocado, and the ciabatta bun is slathered with a wasabi mayo. If you want something beyond the ordinary, this burger is “out-of-bounds”.
To any of these, you can add one of two sides. The papas frites could be the best fries in Lake Country. Or, go on the wild side and try the Korean fried cauliflower. It will definitely tickle your innards!
Lastly, desserts include their signature key lime pie, a seasonal cheesecake and a chocolate option.
Kelly Jae’s Lakeside continues to exceed expectations, and this new lunch menu is very exciting.
They will be open every Wednesday, starting on July 6. And, starting on July 12, and every Tuesday thereafter, they will be open for dinner. No reservations are required on those days.
So come into Syracuse and enjoy one of the most luscious locations in of Lake Country.