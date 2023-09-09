According to the Mishawaka History Museum, William Earl arrived in the area that is now Mishawaka to investigate rumored iron deposits along the St. Joseph River.
He found the area loaded with bog iron. Then, Alanson Hurd found that the deposits were sufficient to build a bast furnace to smelt the iron into castings. He also platted a town called St. Joseph Iron Works.
In 1833, the post office called Mishawaka was designated, and in 1835, the town became incorporated.
That same year, construction on a dam commenced near the area called “Twin Branches” close to the rapids. It was completed in 1837.
In 1836, land adjacent the iron works was donated to build a bridge across the river. A Mr. DeCamp from Elkhart was hired to build the bridge.
In 1856, the Iron Works was renamed St. Joseph Manufacturing Company and started to build farm machinery. In 1903 was the company was renamed the Mishawaka Plow Company.
Mishawaka Lore
Mishawaka is an Indian word that supposedly meant “Big Rapids.” Another story is that Mishawaka was an Indian princess and the daughter of the Shawnee Chief, Elkhart. When she was found to be having a romance with a white trapper, her Indian suitor, Greywolf, abducted her from the area. It’s told that that is why the town was named Mishawaka, and is called “The Princess City.”
Today, Mishawaka has a population of around 50,000 and is still a manufacturing hub led by the huge AM General facility. North of downtown has seen the most growth with stores, restaurants, and hotels popping-up all over.
Also, a bridge named DeCamp crosses the Elkhart River on CR18 in Elkhart County.
Grape Road Corridor
With the University of Notre Dame being the major economic engine in the area, businesses along Grape Road has become extraordinarily diverse. Besides essential stores, there are more than 50 restaurants along the strip from Edison Road to Cleveland Road.
There’s also a Whole Foods store that has one of the best fresh fish counters anywhere. On occasion, I’ve found rare species there, and on this day, they had items like Dover sole, whole rainbow trout, fresh oysters, and sablefish (black cod), which you can’t find anywhere locally. So, I opted for a slab of that delicate, Pacific grown fish. It’s wonderful in Asian dishes.
For restaurants, there are the usual chains, several Asian and Mexican restaurants, pizza joints and a place where they corndance.
Corndance Tavern
Chef George Pesek and his family left Chicago to open a café in Culver. They built a home on Rooster Hill Farm near Argos, and eventually, it became a bison ranch that now provides meat for the restaurant.
The name is a celebration of Potawatomi Indians that occupied the area in the 1800’s. They worked their cornfields and celebrated harvests through a ritual called “corndance.”
The menu’s ingredients are sourced, as much as possible, from local farms. Besides bison, steaks are featured. So much so that the attached Bourbon and Butchers Bar includes a meat counter that is chuck-full of well-marbled, pasture-raised, dry-aged steaks, homemade sausage, and bison meatloaf. You can pick your steak and have it prepared your-way.
The lunch menu is simple. Besides the steak choice, there are three salads, four starters, four burgers, four sandwiches and a rice bowl where you can add anyone of five protein choices — including crispy alligator bites.
Gayle, my wife, went that with the gator bites. It was a wonderful combination of sushi rice, radish, avocado, broccolini, cucumber and pickled vegetables. Topped with sesame seeds and with soy sauce on the side, it was a magnificent concoction. And, those gator bites were cooked to perfection.
Meanwhile, I wandered to the sandwiches and locked-on the crab cake sandwich. Served with a creamy Brussel sprout slaw on a brioche bun, it was slammed. The beer-battered fries sprinkled with parmesan were also unique.
Mishawaka and the adjacent Granger area have much to offer. There are so many choices making this area another delightful destination!
And, we took home a couple slabs of that bison meatloaf.